Dermot Mulroney to play new chief on 'Chicago Fire'

There’s a new chief in town.

Dermot Mulroney is heading to Chicago — “Chicago Fire” — having just been cast as the new chief on the hit NBC series, the network said Thursday.

Mulroney, will portray Chief Dom Pascal as the show kicks off its 13th season this year. Mulroney’s character replaces the beloved Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, portrayed by Eamonn Walker for 12 seasons. Last season Boden was promoted to deputy commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department and Walker left the series.

The job brings Mulroney, a Virginia native and Northwestern grad, back to Chicago, where he co-starred in the hit rom-com “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997) and the short-lived NBC series “Crisis.” His other film credits include 93), “Angels in the Outfield” (1994), “About Schmidt” (2002), “August: Osage County” (2013) and last year’s rom-com hit “Anyone But You.”

He also got a taste of working on a firefighting show with a recurring role on Season 2 of ABC’s “Station 19.”

“Chicago Fire” begins its new season Sept. 25.