The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' a very modern, very British take on Nancy Drew

Amateur teen detective looks for clues in homes and on phones on Netflix’s addictive but sensitive mystery series.

By  Richard Roeper
   
When Pip (Emma Myers) investigates the death of a popular local teen, she gets help from the suspected killer's brother (Zain Iqbal) on "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder."

When Pip (Emma Myers) investigates the death of a popular local teen, she gets help from the suspected killer’s brother (Zain Iqbal) on “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.”

NETFLIX

Share

A fortnight ago, we talked about how Apple TV+ made the right move in doling out episodes of the murder mystery series “Lady in the Lake” one week at a time after a two-episode premiere, as the material was so dense and dour and brutal, and layered with so many social issues, that the viewer might benefit from some breathing room between chapters. Now comes the Netflix series “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” with all six episodes dropping Thursday, and in this particular case, binge away!

For one thing, most of the episodes clock in at a fast-paced 40 minutes or so (the last two are 47 and 48 minutes, respectively), and while creator Poppy Cogan’s largely faithful adaptation of Holly Jackson’s book series of the same name is indeed about a murder and a subsequent suicide, it plays like a 21st century version of “Nancy Drew” and is relatively light in onscreen depictions of violence and peril. Given the material, it’s not exactly breezy — but it’s the streaming series equivalent of a page-turner you zip through while sitting on the porch or relaxing on the beach.

Throughout the series run, “A Good Girl’s Guide” is peppered with decidedly British dialogue; in the first episode alone, one character says, “Do you have any more of those posh crisps?”, while another intones, “I’ve heard you’re a bit of a Nosy Parker.” Excellent!

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder'

A six-episode series available Thursday on Netflix.

Actually, though, it’s the American actress Emma Myers (the werewolf roommate Enid on Netflix’s “Wednesday”) who affects an impressive Brit accent to play 17-year-old amateur sleuth Pippa “Pip” Fitz-Amobi, who lives in the fictional English town of Little Kilton. For Pip’s final-year Application Essay, she has chosen to revisit a tragedy that rocked the town some five years earlier, when the popular and beautiful local girl Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) was murdered and her boyfriend, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni), left behind an incriminating text message before dying by suicide.

Related

Pip is haunted by brief encounters she had with first Andie and then Sal on the day of Andie’s murder, and she’s not convinced the kindly Sal, who had never been in trouble before, is the real killer. Armed with a small notebook, ready to press “Record” on her phone at any given moment, Pip proves to be a dogged and intuitive private investigator with a real knack for getting Andie’s and Sal’s friends, relatives and associates to open up, on the record. She’s also really good at sneaking into parties and houses and other places in search of clues, courting danger and in a few instances finding herself in real trouble. Most episodes of “A Good Girl’s Guide” follow an almost comfortable, familiar pattern, with Pip uncovering new clues and the story taking semi-surprising twists, even as she receivers a number of anonymous threats warning her to back off the case, or else.

Zain Iqbal turns in fine and empathetic work as Sal’s brother Ravi, who eventually becomes the Watson to Pip’s Holmes. The overcrowded supporting cast includes a couple of characters who aren’t particularly germane to the proceedings, but standouts include Asha Banks as Pip’s best friend, Cara; Mathew Baynton as Cara’s widowed father, Elliot, a popular teacher at their school; Jackson Bews as Dan, a young police officer with personal connections to the case, and Henry Ashton as Max, who gives off 1980s entitled-prep school villain vibes. (Not that we’re saying Max is the villain. There might be more than one villain. Or maybe it turns out that Sal indeed killed Andie and then took his own life. But that wouldn’t make for much of a murder mystery, would it?)

This being a modern-day mystery, much of “A Good Girl’s Guide” centers on cell phones and text messages and tracking apps, etc., though Pip does engage in a lot of old-fashioned, shoe-leather gumshoe work, relying on her wits and instincts to get those interviews and to gain access to locales that might hold vital clues. With Cogan handling most of the writing, and directing duties split between Dolly Wells and Tom Vaughan, this is a well-written show with excellent pacing and timing, handling sometimes sensitive material about abuse and suicide with care. (I was taken aback by a choice made during a birthday party scene that comes across as gratuitous and mean-spirited, especially because it’s in glaring contrast to the overall tone of the show.) With Emma Myers creating a performance that has us rooting for and caring about Pip from the moment she endeavors to crack the case, “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” makes for a satisfying viewing experience that won’t tax your soul or haunt your dreams.

Share
Next Up In Movies & TV
'Medium Cool' captures panic, pandemonium surrounding 1968 DNC in Chicago
CNN-Politico Grill will be hot ticket at the Democratic convention in Chicago
High-intensity 'Lord of the Rings' musical has precious little time for emotional connections
Bears say having 'Hard Knocks' crew at Halas Hall not nearly as challenging as they expected
Dermot Mulroney to play new chief on 'Chicago Fire'
'The Decameron': Black Death comedy plagued by broad acting and petty, tedious characters
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Couple invites me to the livestream, not the wedding
Widow feels hurt that she’s not welcome to watch her friend’s daughter say her vows in person.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 30, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 10.51.56 PM.png
Washington Heights
Man struck, killed by driver in Washington Heights
A man, 86, was turning into a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Loomis Street about 8:47 p.m. Monday when he hit a man who suffered trauma to his head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot 2024-07-29 at 10.35.34 PM.png
Crime
Man shot, wounded in Washington Heights
The man, 32, was sitting on the stairs of a residence in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street about 9:10 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the back, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
News
Country Club Hills man identified as boater who went missing, died in Lake Michigan after boat capsized
First responders recovered Lorenzo Tobin, 40, from the water near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the second person to die in the lake in two days.
By Sun-Times Wire
 