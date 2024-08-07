The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
'Hot Ones' comes to Chicago on Aug. 28 for live event with Sean Evans

It’s open only to contest winners, who will get to play the game by sampling 10 spicy ‘Wings of Death.’

By  Darel Jevens
   
"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans

Sean Evans is returning to the Chicago area, where he grew up.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

YouTube’s sizzling talk show built around plates of spicy chicken wings is coming to the city of deep dish and overloaded hot dogs.

“Hot Ones” host Sean Evans will preside over a live event planned for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, open to winners of a contest run by Stella Artois beer. Participants will be invited to sample 10 flavors of hot sauce on what are called “the Wings of Death.”

Other special guests are expected to drop in, and an upcoming “Hot Ones” episode will be previewed. The fun happens at Moonlight Studios, an event space at 1446 W. Kinzie in the West Loop.

Entry will be limited to winners of a contest now under way at www.stellaartois.com/letsdodinner.

Two partner restaurants are offering special menu items in the buildup to the event: Al’s Beef is serving sandwiches with “Hot Ones” sauce mixed into the giardiniera, and Do-Rite Donuts has a fried chicken sandwich topped with Honey Nugget Hot Sauce and served on a donut.

Since its premiere in 2015, “Hot Ones” has been helping celebrity guests lower their defenses by feeding them an increasingly spicy series of wings. Season 24 concludes Thursday with a new episode starring Ariana Grande.

Evans is a native of suburban Chicago who graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School.

