Stephen Colbert's Chicago guest lineup: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, more

Several of the key politicians and celebrities in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention will be taking time for a chat with Stephen Colbert.

The CBS host is broadcasting his “Late Show” live from the Auditorium Theatre through Thursday. Here are the planned guests:

Monday

The lineup includes former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who didn’t quite make it to the presidency, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who did in the “Veep” universe.

Tuesday

Colbert will speak to two representatives who have led the Democrats in the House: Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and current leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Wednesday

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will occupy the guest chair, and Chicago’s Chance the Rapper will perform.

No guests have been announced yet for Thursday’s show, which will follow the acceptance speech by presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Colbert already has been taping segments for this week’s broadcasts. A tweet from the notorious Lincoln Park meat stand the Wieners Circle says the former Chicagoan came by for a bit set to air Monday.

After throwing up in our parking lot in 2019, as told by Amy Sedaris on ⁦@SmartLess⁩, ⁦@StephenAtHome⁩ redeemed himself today. Watch us on his show Monday night! pic.twitter.com/95iuIIHeZZ — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) August 17, 2024

He also reportedly was spotted at The Second City, where he used to perform, and at the nearby Old Town Ale House.

Random info: Steven Colbert taping segment at Weiner’s Circle August 17, also @ Second City, Old Town Ale House, and 318 W Belden same day; August 15 CNN shooting background drone footage. — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) August 15, 2024

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” also is airing from Chicago this week. Jon Stewart is set to anchor Thursday’s live episode, but no guests or hosts have been announced for the taped shows Monday through Wednesday.

