Sunday, August 18, 2024
Stephen Colbert's Chicago guest lineup: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, more

Hakeem Jeffries and Chance the Rapper also will be visiting “The Late Show” at the Auditorium Theatre.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Stephen Colbert interviews Hillary Rodham Clinton during a 2018 episode of "The Late Show."

CBS

Several of the key politicians and celebrities in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention will be taking time for a chat with Stephen Colbert.

The CBS host is broadcasting his “Late Show” live from the Auditorium Theatre through Thursday. Here are the planned guests:

Monday

The lineup includes former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who didn’t quite make it to the presidency, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who did in the “Veep” universe.

Tuesday

Colbert will speak to two representatives who have led the Democrats in the House: Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and current leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Wednesday

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will occupy the guest chair, and Chicago’s Chance the Rapper will perform.

No guests have been announced yet for Thursday’s show, which will follow the acceptance speech by presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Colbert already has been taping segments for this week’s broadcasts. A tweet from the notorious Lincoln Park meat stand the Wieners Circle says the former Chicagoan came by for a bit set to air Monday.

He also reportedly was spotted at The Second City, where he used to perform, and at the nearby Old Town Ale House.

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” also is airing from Chicago this week. Jon Stewart is set to anchor Thursday’s live episode, but no guests or hosts have been announced for the taped shows Monday through Wednesday.

