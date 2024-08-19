Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 19, 2024
Movies and TV DNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture

Gov. Pritzker hits the bars during 'Daily Show' episode taping in Chicago

The governor’s tour of Wrigleyville taverns among the highlights of a show focusing more on the host city than the DNC politicking.

By  Darel Jevens
   
A look at the "Daily Show" set on the main stage of the Athenaeum Center in Lake View.

A look at the “Daily Show” set on the main stage of the Athenaeum Center in Lake View.

Darel Jevens/Sun-Times

Share

With the Democratic National Convention barely begun, the “Daily Show” mostly skipped the United Center politicking in the first of its four Chicago-based episodes.

The focus instead was the host city, ribbed by a procession of jokesters who included Gov. JB Pritzker.

In a taped segment, the governor smoothly parried tough questions (“Is ‘The Bear’ a comedy or a drama?”) from Jordan Klepper as the “Daily Show” regular (and former Chicagoan) kept diverting their tour of Wrigleyville into his favorite watering holes.

Their stops included the GMan Tavern, where they sampled Malört, a spirit with an aftertaste Klepper compared to “sucking on the leg of a wet dog.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Illinois Governor Pritzker spends time on the stage floor ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The United Center will host the DNC, which is officially scheduled to kick off on Monday, August 19 and run through Thursday, August 22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776189676

Governor Pritzker spends time on the stage floor ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on Sunday. The governor was a guest Monday on “The Daily Show,” that was taping episodes in Chicago.

Andrew Harnik/Getty

In another bit, Klepper condemned political pandering while, like a true hypocrite, shamelessly goosing applause with his references to the Bulls, giardiniera and various brand-name pizza chains.

That one he delivered in front of a green screen, part of the gleaming, brightly lit, star-spangled set miraculously installed amid the worn boards and peeling paint of the 113-year-old Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture.

The bits of DNC-related material dealt with various sideshows, notably the Planned Parenthood van offering free abortions and vasectomies. “If I’m gonna get my [genitals] operated on,” host Michael Kosta said, “it’s gonna be in a structure that’s 100% not gonna get towed.”

Related

Correspondent Grace Kuhlenschmidt reacted to the display of a giant inflatable IUD near the convention site by confusing a picture of Millennium Park’s “Cloud Gate” sculpture with “a giant clitoris.”

“That’s The Bean,” Kosta corrected.

“Aaaah .... yeah,” she shot back.

The night’s guest, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, kept the vibe light in her exchanges with Ann Arbor native Kosta, who observed that one of Chicago’s great assets is a lake named after her state.

Whitmer urged the host to move back to Michigan “so you and I can re-create the Pritzker-Klepper bar crawl.”

“The Daily Show” airs at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount Plus.

Share
Next Up In Movies & TV
Phil Donahue was an influencer — decades before it was fashionable — and in a class all his own
Phil Donahue, pioneering daytime talk show legend, dies at 88
Stephen Colbert's Chicago guest lineup: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, more
Alain Delon, heartthrob French actor, dies at 88
William Shatner, Elizabeth Berkley have a star date with fans at 'transformative' Fan Expo Chicago
'Skincare' applies generous amount of dark humor to story of business rivals
The Latest
A pair of large downtown high rises — the Consumers Building and the Century Building — extend into a cloudy sky.
Keep an open mind, feds, on reuse of Century and Consumers buildings
Developer Quintin Primo III has expressed interest in submitting a proposal, and others likely will too. Negotiation and flexibility about security measures will be key.
By CST Editorial Board
 
GVYfABbXUAAFzJL.jpg
News
Resident hurt in Grand Crossing apartment building fire
Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 1400 block of East 69th Place about 6 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire is under investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The 8200 block of South South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighborhood.
Crime
Man found shot to death in South Chicago alley
Officers performing a wellness check found Jason Harvey Jr., 25, unresponsive with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive about noon Monday. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Protesters gathered in Union Park on Monday for one of the most significant planned protests of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC 2024
March on the DNC draws thousands of protesters
During Monday’s march, about 100 protesters broke through the security perimeter fencing near Park 578, a designated protest site near the United Center. Police responded before the protesters could get any further, leading to a standoff. Eventually, the fencing was breached in five locations, and police detained four protesters.
By Nader Issa Kaitlin Washburn , and 3 more
 
STONE-XXXX19-24.jpg
White Sox
Not done yet: "Tough season" won't be Steve Stone's last
“I feel like I can still do it on a high level,” Stone said. “I want to do this for a while longer.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 