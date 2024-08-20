Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Chicago national anthem: Stephen Colbert shouts out Lower Wacker, Italian beef, The Wieners Circle and more

Music video on ‘Late Show’ features stanzas by Jennifer Hudson, Sean Hayes, Jason Sudeikis and the guys who love Da Bears.

By  Darel Jevens
   
In the "Chicago National Anthem" video on "The Late Show," Jennifer Hudson and Stephen Colbert sing that the New York Yankees can "go to tell" for acquiring Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Oh say, did you hear Stephen Colbert’s Chicago-style national anthem?

When the first of this week’s four Chicago “Late Show” episodes finally hit the air Monday night around midnight — delayed because the Democratic National Convention ran long — the hour kicked off with an elaborate music video paying tribute to Chicago’s greatest traditions (or, some might say, hoariest cliches). It began:

Oh say can you see
Hot Italian dipped beef?

From there we got references to deep-dish pizza, Lower Wacker Drive, the dyeing of the Chicago River, the Wieners Circle and more. Jennifer Hudson joined in a sympathetic lyric for those still not over the Cubs’ 2021 trade of Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees.

She was one of several featured celebrities with true Chicago cred: Sean Hayes, Jason Sudeikis, Nick Offerman and, in their Superfans finery, George Wendt and Robert Smigel.

While the song was a treat for Chicago viewers, it was a much-needed jolt of fun for ticketholders at the Auditorium Theatre who spent hours waiting for the live broadcast to begin — with only a screen showing the Democratic National Convention for entertainment.

