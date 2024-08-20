Chicago national anthem: Stephen Colbert shouts out Lower Wacker, Italian beef, The Wieners Circle and more

Oh say, did you hear Stephen Colbert’s Chicago-style national anthem?

When the first of this week’s four Chicago “Late Show” episodes finally hit the air Monday night around midnight — delayed because the Democratic National Convention ran long — the hour kicked off with an elaborate music video paying tribute to Chicago’s greatest traditions (or, some might say, hoariest cliches). It began:

Oh say can you see

Hot Italian dipped beef?

From there we got references to deep-dish pizza, Lower Wacker Drive, the dyeing of the Chicago River, the Wieners Circle and more. Jennifer Hudson joined in a sympathetic lyric for those still not over the Cubs’ 2021 trade of Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees.

She was one of several featured celebrities with true Chicago cred: Sean Hayes, Jason Sudeikis, Nick Offerman and, in their Superfans finery, George Wendt and Robert Smigel.

While the song was a treat for Chicago viewers, it was a much-needed jolt of fun for ticketholders at the Auditorium Theatre who spent hours waiting for the live broadcast to begin — with only a screen showing the Democratic National Convention for entertainment.