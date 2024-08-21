'Daily Show' roasts Pelosi, Clinton — and Lauren Underwood gets in a zinger too

On the second of its four shows this week in Chicago, “The Daily Show” on Tuesday took shots at Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Rodham Clinton, and gave Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) a platform for some cutting language of her own.

The night’s host, Desi Lydic, showed President Joe Biden being cheered Monday by the crowd at the Democratic National Convention, including the former House Speaker.

“Even Nancy Pelosi was chanting ‘We love Joe,’ and she’s the one who pushed him out of the race,” Lydic said. “It’s like the iceberg waving goodbye to the Titanic.”

An even harsher quip was reserved for Clinton, who also spoke Monday. “I thought Hillary’s whole speech was very moving,” Lydic said. “In fact, she killed it — although it will be ruled a suicide.”

Yes, a little something for those who miss Vince Foster conspiracy theories.

In a three-minute segment cut down from an 11-minute interview, guest Underwood had time to talk up her bills promoting maternal health and used her nursing background to diagnose Donald Trump’s running mate.

“It’s so clear to me that JD Vance has a deeply rooted pathology when it comes to his hatred of women,” she said. “I really hope he goes into therapy.”

Lydic, a Kentucky native, said she’s relishing her time in the Chicago area and planned to continue sampling its charms after quitting time at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture.

“I ate at the restaurant from ‘The Bear,’ ” she said. “I went to the museum from ‘Ferris Bueller.’ And after the show I’m going to go rob the house from ‘Home Alone.’ ”

On Wednesday, it will be former Chicago improviser Jordan Klepper’s turn at the desk, with scheduled guest Wes Moore, governor of Maryland.