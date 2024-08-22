On Night 3 in Chicago, 'The Daily Show' hits Trump below the belt

Wednesday night’s “Daily Show” was hosted by a correspondent with strong Chicago credentials, as he swiftly reminded viewers.

Jordan Klepper spent almost 10 “seriously formative” years performing improv here and said the city is in his blood.

“And by that I mean I suffer from a Duk’s-hot-dog cholesterol problem,” he said, shouting out the long-running West Town stand now called Modern Relish.

In the third of the show’s episodes this week at Chicago’s Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, Klepper dug into Tuesday night’s flashy roll call of delegates at the Democratic National Convention, unimpressed by Gov. JB Pritzker calling Illinois “the adopted home of Superman.”

Pressed for better ideas, colleague Desi Lydic suggested “home of the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy,” or “where four of our last 10 governors went to prison.”

Tuesday’s speeches by the Obamas also came up — especially Barack’s use of a hands-apart gesture that some took as a jab at Donald Trump’s, um, manhood.

That was all the excuse “The Daily Show” needed to whip out some phallic humor from correspondent Ronny Chieng, who said (among other things) that Obama is going to demand Trump “show us the girth certificate.”

The Comedy Central show wraps up its Chicago run Thursday with a live show starting at a special time, 10:30 p.m. Returning host Jon Stewart will be in the anchor chair.