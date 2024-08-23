Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 23, 2024
Movies and TV DNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture

Jon Stewart assures 'Daily Show' crowd of Chicagoans that he still hates deep-dish pizza

Veteran host’s harshest zingers take on Bill Clinton and the convention’s Palestinian American woes.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Jon Stewart (pictured in a file photo) hosted the last of "The Daily Show's" Chicago episodes for the Democratic National Convention.

Jon Stewart (pictured in a file photo) hosted the last of “The Daily Show’s” Chicago episodes for the Democratic National Convention.

Comedy Central

Share

At first, it seemed Chicago was safe from Jon Stewart’s wrath.

On his lone night anchoring “The Daily Show” during its week in town, the New York native opened with a string of jokes and observations strictly about the Democratic National Convention. Let the other hosts snicker about hot dogs and The Bean and Malört on their nights; Thursday, it was going to be strictly about the whole nation’s affairs.

But then ... Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s remark that “you can’t eat good vibes” was too much. Stewart couldn’t hold it in any longer.

“I think,” he said, “you might confusing vibes with the TOMATO-INFUSED, SOUP-ADJACENT FONDUE ... the WEAPON OF MASS LACTATION ... that this city calls F- - -ING PIZZA!!!”

As Stewart crawled over his desk in hysteria, the crowd at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture erupted, apparently aware that Stewart has bashed Chicago deep-dish for years.

But he offered one concession, muttering under his breath, “The bar pies are good.”

In contrast with the other, relatively greener correspondents who hosted the week’s earlier shows, Stewart’s monologue was more cohesive, more biting, more incisive. Traditional targets like Fox News and Donald Trump got zinged, but he also saved some venom for the Democrats and their claims of a diverse base.

The convention, he said, had “Democratic party icons [showing a photo of the Rev. Jesse Jackson] AND lifelong Republicans [Adam Kinzinger]. They had a guy yelling ‘Screw the billionaires’ [Bernie Sanders], followed immediately by a very happy billlonaire [JB Pritzker].

In a silly voice he summed up the party’s view as, “It’s all OK if it’s our billionaire.”

Related

Later showed a photo of presidential nominee Kamala Harris and said, “The Democrats had people who prosecuted sexual predators, and ....” Viewers were left to fill in their own words for the photo of Bill Clinton.

Stewart also noted the unmet demand of protesters that a Palestinian American speak on the DNC stage. Showing a collage of diverse convention speakers, he enthused, “They had Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, gay Americans, Jewish Americans ....

“Palestinian-Amer … oh.” And the box over his shoulder said, “Photo not found.”

“To be fair,” he concluded, "[the convention] was only four nights, eight hours a night.”

Share
Next Up In Movies & TV
'Incoming,' a Netflix teen comedy, puts too much cringe in the way of the grins
In remake of 'The Killer,' action master John Woo brings gravity and beauty to assassin story
Stephen Colbert to Chicago: You saved America once, you can do it again
New 'Crow' stays in the shadow of Brandon Lee's 1994 original
Stephen Colbert takes on Chicago-style alter ego for 'Late Show' visit to DNC
On Night 3 in Chicago, 'The Daily Show' hits Trump below the belt
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, August 23, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago skyline in 2020
DNC 2024
JD Vance called Chicago the US murder capital. Is he right?
Fact check: Chicago has more murders than other U.S. cities, but does not top the list of cities with the highest murder rates, or homicides per capita.
By Alden Loury  and Natalie Y. Moore
 
AKA_watch_party.jpg
DNC 2024
Harris' speech watched by sorority sisters at South Loop bar
“I get chill bumps just thinking about her taking a seat at the table in the White House, and it makes me feel a tremendous sense of pride,” said Leah Humphrey of Homewood.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang | WBEZ
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as she accepts the nomination Thursday.
DNC 2024
Kamala Harris vows to transcend ‘divisive battles of the past,’ accepts nomination at Chicago DNC
Harris framed the November election as “a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Protesters gather on Lake Street Thursday night.
DNC 2024
Tension in the streets near the United Center as Kamala Harris takes the stage
The fraught moment seemed to put at risk a week that could still end with mostly peaceful protests and just 72 arrests. Either way, it will long be remembered in a city with a deep history of political conventions and activism.
By Nader Issa Violet Miller , and 3 more
 