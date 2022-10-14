Rensselaer, Indiana, has become a mural hot spot, drawing people from the Chicago area, elsewhere
More than 60 murals have gone up in six years in the small town about 85 miles from Chicago.
Today, Rensselaer has more than 60 murals across its business district — on the fronts of buildings, on the sides, tucked away in alleys — and that’s made it a popular spot for out-of-town visitors, including Chicagoans who make the drive, about 85 miles, to see them.
Boosters have created maps to help visitors find them.
“It really surprised me that this took off the way it did,” says Stephen A. Wood, the mayor of Rensselaer, population about 6,000.
The city’s first mural was painted about six years ago on Musch’s eMbers bar, bistro and events venue. On an outside wall, Cameron Moberg, a San Francisco artist, featured a giant, colorful bird.
He called it “Take Flight.”
And that’s what’s happened with the city’s mural scene since then, with artists from elsewhere in Indiana, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles all doing murals.
“It’s helping to grow interest in the town, and the people in the town seem to embrace and enjoy it,” says Bonnie Zimmer of the Prairie Arts Council.
More murals are coming, Musch says: “We’re going to keep going.”
Chicago’s murals & mosaics
