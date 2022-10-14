Rensselaer, Indiana, has become a mural hot spot, drawing people from the Chicago area, elsewhere

In 2016, when Ryan Musch helped commission the first mural in his town, the Rensselaer, Indiana, business owner says his aim was for his community to one day have “the most concentrated amount of public art of any town in Indiana.”

Today, Rensselaer has more than 60 murals across its business district — on the fronts of buildings, on the sides, tucked away in alleys — and that’s made it a popular spot for out-of-town visitors, including Chicagoans who make the drive, about 85 miles, to see them.

This mural was done by South Bend artist Alex Ann Allen in an alley in Rensselaer, Indiana. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Boosters have created maps to help visitors find them.

A mural of flowers by Brooklyn artist Jenna Morello, with Jasper County’s courthouse in the background. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

“It really surprised me that this took off the way it did,” says Stephen A. Wood, the mayor of Rensselaer, population about 6,000.

Alley murals in Rensselaer, Indiana, with the character in green by the Los Angeles artist who goes by Mister Toledo. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

The city’s first mural was painted about six years ago on Musch’s eMbers bar, bistro and events venue. On an outside wall, Cameron Moberg, a San Francisco artist, featured a giant, colorful bird.

A mural in Rensselaer, Indiana, by the artist who goes by Royyaldog, who lives in Los Angeles. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

He called it “Take Flight.”

And that’s what’s happened with the city’s mural scene since then, with artists from elsewhere in Indiana, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles all doing murals.

This mural in Rensselaer, Indiana, was done by Chicago artist Kristine Campbell. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

“It’s helping to grow interest in the town, and the people in the town seem to embrace and enjoy it,” says Bonnie Zimmer of the Prairie Arts Council.

A mural in Rensselaer, Indiana, by the artist who goes by Mister Toledo. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

More murals are coming, Musch says: “We’re going to keep going.”

A mural in Rensselaer, Indiana, by artist Allison Bamcat. Robert Herguth / Sun-Times