Friday, October 28, 2022
Orlando artist Christian Stanley painted this mural, which he titled “Chance,” in August on Hubbard Street just east of Ashland Avenue.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

For West Loop foundry, artist painted a mural of a fiery gator

Christian Stanley did the mural in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street in August as part of the yearly Titan Walls arts festival.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
That giant alligator painted on a wall at 1523 W. Hubbard St. this summer seems to almost smolder with its searing oranges and reds, as if it just emerged from a flaming cauldron.

That’s by design, says the artist, Christian Stanley, given the location — at Universal Electric Foundry, which melts metal and pours it “into molds to make parts for many special uses.”

“We always research the area or building and look for ways to tie in meaning when possible,” says Stanley, 35, who did the mural in August. “The foundry had some pictures online with beautiful glowing metal, and we tried to incorporate some of that heat and glow to the mural as well.”

Why a gator?

“We wanted to bring some Florida to Chicago,” says Stanley, who lives in Orlando.

Orlando artist Christian Stanley at the site of the mural he painted in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street.

Provided

He says he nicknamed his creature “Chance” and gave the same name to the piece because, while he was painting it, he kept hearing about Chance the Snapper — the gator that was caught in a Humboldt Park lagoon and named for Chicago’s Chance the Rapper.

Stanley says his wife Jessica Stanley helped with painting the mural, which is 52 feet across and 22 feet high, took five days to finish and was done as part of Chicago’s Titan Walls arts festival.

It’s steps away from two other murals done on West Hubbard Street in 2020 for the same festival.

One of them, featuring a seemingly magical blue figure, was done by Milwaukee artist David Zimmerman, who goes by Bigshot Robot.

Milwaukee artist David Zimmerman, who goes by Bigshot Robot, painted this mural in 2020.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Zimmerman describes the “West Loop Wizard” character as a “wizard summoning a portal. Where to? That’s up to you.”

The other mural done then was by the Chicago artist who goes by Elloo. It features a giant dog, a donut and a rainbow.

“I wanted to paint a happy, lighthearted and joyful mural,” says Elloo, who based the dog on “my beautiful chihuahua Frida — always teaching me unconditional love and how to be happy.”

Chicago artist Elloo painted this mural in 2020 on Hubbard Street east of Ashland Avenue.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
