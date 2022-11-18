The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
Langston Allston painted this mural in September 2021 at 20 S. Campbell Ave.

Langston Allston painted this mural in September 2021 at 20 S. Campbell Ave.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Fleeing Hurricane Ida, Langston Allston came to Chicago and created this mural

The artist says his inspiration was the generosity and charity that came after the hurricane ravaged much of Louisiana.

By  Austin Hojdar
   
SHARE Fleeing Hurricane Ida, Langston Allston came to Chicago and created this mural
SHARE Fleeing Hurricane Ida, Langston Allston came to Chicago and created this mural
Now living in New Orleans, artist Langston Allston evacuated to Chicago ahead of Hurricane Ida last year, staying with friends.

It was an “emotionally intense time for me,” Allston says. One way he coped was to paint a mural that he completed on the Near West Side about a month after the storm ravaged Louisiana.

Spanning two exterior walls of a Salvation Army building at 20 S. Campbell Ave., it features a scene of “people united together” in a “family-embrace type scenario,” says Allston, 31.

Artist Langston Allston.

Artist Langston Allston.

Provided

It also shows a woman handing someone a blanket in an “act of charity,” as is the Salvation Army’s mission, says Allston, who painted the faces and hands in bold reds and blues against backgrounds heavy on orange and yellow.

“Using bold colors makes it nicer for me to look at,” he says.

He says his inspiration was the generosity and charity that came after Hurricane Ida destroyed homes, knocked out power and forced many from their neighborhoods.

“I tried to paint a little bit of apprehension in the faces of people receiving the charity,” he says, “because I think that goes hand in hand with organizations passing out charity.”

Allston was hired to do the mural thanks to a friend and fellow muralist known as Penny Pinch, who knew the Salvation Army was looking for an artist whose vision “would vibe well with that space and that congregation and that community.”

Allston grew up in Champaign and, thanks to his father, was into comic books and “all types of literature.”

“I was exposed to that type of expression really thoroughly as a kid,” he says. “It introduced me to being able to tell a story and have people listen and, like, make it beautiful.”

He did his first mural in 2014. After creating one in New Orleans in 2015, he decided to stay on there but says he is “still really strongly anchored to Chicago.”

Langston Allston painted this mural in 2020 on a Peoria Street underpass between 16th Street and 16th Place. It’s about “hope and togetherness and compassion,” he says.

Langston Allston painted this mural in 2020 on a Peoria Street underpass between 16th Street and 16th Place. It’s about “hope and togetherness and compassion,” he says.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

When he started making murals, Allston says he would go into each one with a “specific propaganda intent,” like dealing with police violence.

But he says: “I got depressed by the process of that all. It’s exhausting to make work that’s intentionally propaganda, I think.”

Now, he says he tries to focus on “telling personal stories.”

Allston says he wants his art to offer something for “any viewer, especially viewers of color and especially Black viewers.

“I wanted to make beautiful Black art that wasn’t trauma-centered that could tell stories that were maybe traumatic or intense but in a way that was elegant.”

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
In Pilsen mural, Sergio Maciel uses masks to celebrate the neighborhood’s diversity
Murals and Mosaics
For Riverwalk mural, artist Kate Lewis drew inspiration from classic Chicago architecture
Murals and Mosaics
For West Loop foundry, artist painted a mural of a fiery gator
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Natasha Nicholes, who owns two farms in West Pullman with her husband, Shomari.
Consumer Affairs
Big-box supermarkets, small local farmers around Chicago have struggled to work together
Here are some of the reasons why ambitious plans to connect big grocers to small farmers have withered — and what the farmers are doing now.
By Sandra Guy | WBEZ Chicago
 
De La Salle’s Evan Jackson (11) reacts after scoring against Mount Carmel.
High School Basketball
Seven of the area’s most improved high school basketball teams
These teams are set to put a disappointing 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror. They’ve made significant improvements and will be much more competitive this winter.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Travelers at O’Hare and Midway Airports can expect pre-pandemic levels of business, and then some, this Thanksgiving season.
Transportation
Tips for Thanksgiving travelers who will face pre-pandemic levels of congestion at airports and on roadways
AAA forecasts about 2.7 million Thanksgiving travelers in Illinois. And yes, pie can be carried aboard airplanes.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Pitching coach Ethan Katz (left), catcher Seby Zavala and pitcher Michael Kopech (right) of the White Sox. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Notes from pitching coach Ethan Katz on White Sox rotation: ‘We need another starter’
Katz talks Cueto, Kopech, Giolito, Crochet, Lopez
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The main hall of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago
Business
Field Museum declines to recognize employee union before a vote
Leaders of the union effort say a majority of the 330 workers it would represent have signed on but museum officials want to see it put to a vote.
By Mitch Dudek
 