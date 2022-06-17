The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Myron Laban painted this mural at Milwaukee and Western avenues in 2020. It’s one of his “Uplift” series of murals around Chicago.

Myron Laban painted this mural at Milwaukee and Western avenues in 2020. It’s one of his “Uplift” series of murals around Chicago.

Nicky Andrews / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago

He’s a pharmacist as well as an artist and says, with both jobs, his aim is to help people heal. Like with his mural in Bucktown of a faceless adult and a boy moving forward through a field of flowers.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
SHARE Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago
SHARE Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago
For a decade, Myron Laban has been on the lookout for drab walls in Chicago on which he can paint murals.

Laban, 27, says he isn’t just looking to make them prettier. He’s hoping the results might inspire people, too, especially those facing hard times or mental illness.

He says he wants his work to be uplifting, to remind people life isn’t always going to be difficult, that “hard things” might come their way, but “they also go.”

“I don’t like to draw dark things,” he says, “because the art is meant for people in dark places.”

Like the mural he painted in 2020 at Milwaukee and Western avenues, centered on a faceless figure carrying a young boy through flowers and grass. He sees the faceless figure as symbolic of life and the boy as a force for optimism.

Artist Myron Laban.

Artist Myron Laban.

Provided

Everyone experiences hardships differently, and everyone finds their own ways to heal, says Laban, who’s also a pharmacist. He says both of his jobs have the same aim.

“I use my different professions to heal people,” he says.

And, he says, “Medicine isn’t always the answer.”

That’s where art comes in, he says. He has created more than 10 “Uplift” murals around Chicago and plans to do more.

As the son of Egyptian immigrants, Laban says he tries to make his art inclusive and often paints children of color.

Myron Laban painted this mural in the 700 block of South California Avenue.

Myron Laban painted this mural in the 700 block of South California Avenue.

Provided

Myron Laban painted this mural in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Myron Laban painted this mural in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Provided

This mural at 2834 W. Roosevelt Rd. is among the works that Myron Laban created in his “Uplift” series around Chicago.

This mural at 2834 W. Roosevelt Rd. is among the works that Myron Laban created in his “Uplift” series around Chicago.

Provided

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
4 women created a mural on Roosevelt Road in the South Loop celebrating women’s strength
Murals and Mosaics
Artist behind Pilsen-area murals wants kids ‘Dreaming Big’ about their futures and art
Murals and Mosaics
At Hyde Park seminary, a mural explores ‘all that’s inequitable’ but also aims to reflect joy
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Vince McMahon is voluntarily stepping back from his roles as CEO and chairman at WWE as the sports entertainment company performs an investigation into alleged misconduct related to a relationship with a former employee.
Sports
Misconduct investigation forces WWE’s Vince McMahon to step down as CEO
McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment said Friday, and McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, was named interim CEO and chairwoman.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Larese Jones, 9, of East Garfield Park, plays with other children in her mother’s day care in the Crown Fountain on Michigan Avenue, as temperatures spike in Chicago, Tuesday afternoon, June 14, 2022.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you may have missed
Record-breaking high temperatures hit the Chicago area, hundreds demand stricter gun control laws at the March For Our Lives rally and the Chicago Blues Festival returns to Millennium Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Terrell Hallom, 15, gets a COVID-19 vaccine last year at an Englewood site.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 risk in Chicago, Cook County improves to ‘medium’
Decreases in new cases and hospitalizations prompted the rating change.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Fans celebrate after Kansas City is announced as one of the host sites for the 2026 World Cup.
Soccer
FIFA expects 2026 World Cup will boost soccer in the U.S.
Chicago, which hosted the 1994 opener at Soldier Field, will not host any matches this time.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office on television gives his resignation to the public due to the Watergate scandal
Chicago History
This week in history: A break-in at the Watergate Hotel
On June 17, 1972, five men broke into the Democratic National Committee Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.
By Alison Martin
 