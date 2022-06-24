The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa’s “Fight to Stay” mural, 1910 S. Wolcott Ave. in Pilsen. It’s about fighting gentrification, and the artwork also pays homage to Mario Castillo’s ground-breaking 1968 “Peace” mural.

Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa’s “Fight to Stay” mural, 1910 S. Wolcott Ave. in Pilsen. It’s about fighting gentrification, and the artwork also pays homage to Mario Castillo’s ground-breaking 1968 “Peace” mural.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Hector Duarte, Gabriel Villa mural bears a message for longtime Pilsen residents: ‘Fight to stay’

It’s about “anti-gentrification but mostly the big impact from investors,” Duarte says. “They buy the small, old houses, and they destroy the character of Pilsen.”

By  Josephine Stratman
   
SHARE Hector Duarte, Gabriel Villa mural bears a message for longtime Pilsen residents: ‘Fight to stay’
SHARE Hector Duarte, Gabriel Villa mural bears a message for longtime Pilsen residents: ‘Fight to stay’
In Pilsen, artists Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa have created with paint what they hope to see more of in the neighborhood: a flowering of culture and a commitment to “fight to stay” in the face of gentrification and development.

They say their new mural — standing nearly three stories high, painted on a building at 1910 S. Wolcott Ave. that’s owned by the Pilsen Housing Cooperative, for which the two artists are co-founders — aims to unite Pilsen residents to push back against the economic forces that have helped push some Mexican American families out of the neighborhood.

“We put this name from the beginning: ‘Fight to Stay,’ ” Duarte says. “The name of this mural is [about] anti-gentrification but mostly the big impact from investors. They buy the small, old houses, and they destroy the character of Pilsen.”

The mural reflects the purpose of the Pilsen Housing Cooperative, Duarte says.

“The mission of this co-op is to stay in Pilsen,” he says. “Don’t go. You are from here. You can survive here. We think it may represent the spirit of the people who live in Pilsen. They’d like to stay, but the money is not sufficient to pay the rent. The new owners have the rents three or five times higher.”

“Fight to Stay,” a mural by Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa at 1910 S. Wolcott Ave. in Pilsen.

“Fight to Stay,” a mural by Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa at 1910 S. Wolcott Ave. in Pilsen.

Provided

Pilsen has a long history as a Mexican American enclave. In recent years, though, some family homes andpanaderias and taquerias have given way to luxury apartment buildings and high-end restaurants. Property values and rents have risen. Between 2011 and 2020, the 60608 ZIP code that includes Pilsen and parts of Bridgeport and McKinley Park has lost 10,392 Latino residents, according to census figures.

Artist Hector Duarte in 2019.

Artist Hector Duarte in 2019.

Rick Majewski / Sun-Times

The new mural also offers a callback to Mario Castillo’s “Peace,” which was the first mural in Pilsen and later also recognized as the first in the nationwide Chicano movement. It portrayed anti-war sentiments and included elements of Native American culture.

“Peace” was on Halsted Street between Cullerton Avenue and 19th Street but was sandblasted away in 1992.

Offering a nod to “Peace” was natural, Villa says, because “his mural has a lot of history, being one of the earliest murals by a Latino artist in Chicago. And especially that time frame, the late ‘60s, it was very much in the style of the counterculture.”

Artist Gabriel Villa.

Artist Gabriel Villa.

Provided

Duarte and Villa scaled down Castillo’s work and made it one part of their new mural.

Castillo calls that “an honor.”

“It’s part of history, and it’s allowing me to have a footnote in history,” he says.

The mural includes images of two tornadoes: one symbolizing investors “invading” Pilsen, the other representing the community.

The mural includes images of two tornadoes: one symbolizing investors “invading” Pilsen, the other representing the community.

Provided

The mural includes images of two tornadoes.

One is shown sweeping away elements of traditional Mexican culture. The “invader” tornado is behind the “Peace” mural, threatening it and other elements of Mexican culture. Duarte says it represents the threat of displacement from investors buying into the neighborhood.

Countering that is a “family” tornado that grows from a flower and portrays five people holding hands, swirling against the first tornado.

“The family tornado represents our neighbors, the co-op,” Duarte says. “It represents all the intention to stay in Pilsen: Don’t go from Pilsen.”

The mural is also filled with flowers growing from small flower pots on painted windowsills.

“Every single window represents some family or people here” in the co-op building, Duarte says. “The culture is coming from where the people live. Put that energy in that plant. It’s growing. To say: ‘I live here. I own it.’ ”

Another key element of the mural: a tree rooted in obsidian, a volcanic rock the artists say represents indigenous cultures, symbolizing the deep roots of culture and community for Mexican Americans living in Pilsen.

“The tree represents community,” Villa says. “It represents the longtime Pilsen residents that are there, staying there, standing here firmly rooted in the ground.”

A tree in Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa’s mural in Pilsen — Villa says it symbolizes the deep roots of many Mexican Americans living in Pilsen.

The tree in Hector Duarte and Gabriel Villa’s mural symbolizes the deep roots of many Mexican Americans living in Pilsen, Villa says.

Provided

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago
Murals and Mosaics
4 women created a mural on Roosevelt Road in the South Loop celebrating women’s strength
Murals and Mosaics
Artist behind Pilsen-area murals wants kids ‘Dreaming Big’ about their futures and art
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
A woman cries into the arms of another woman in front of the Supreme Court.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Obama, Pritzker, other key officials react to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives his remarks during a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop, Saturday afternoon, May 7, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
Within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. wade, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will call legislators for a special session to “further enshrine” reproductive health care rights and protections.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Hawks_generic.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks to hire Luke Richardson as new head coach: reports
Richardson, formerly an assistant for the Canadiens, Islanders and Senators, will be the 40th head coach in Hawks franchise history. Interim coach Derek King will not remain in the position.
By Ben Pope
 
Maestro Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and soloists in Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera.”&nbsp;
Music
Superb ‘Un ballo in maschera’ reminds us why Riccardo Muti remains one of the great interpreters of Verdi’s operas
Much like the CSO conductor’s operatic offerings that have come before, this performance was a thrilling, utterly memorable evening of music-making on every level.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Samantha Williams (left) and Skyler Volpe in the Goodman Theatre’s production of Britta Johnson’s “Life After.”
Theater
A teen confronts a torrent of emotions after her father’s death in Goodman’s impassioned musical ‘Life After’
The family in Britta Johnson’s play is messy in a way that will be instantly recognizable to anyone who’s lost a loved one when unfinished business defined their relationship.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 