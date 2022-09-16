The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Joe Miller painted his brother and niece on a Wicker Park wall last September.

Joe Miller painted his brother and niece on a Wicker Park wall last September.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

For fatherhood mural in Wicker Park, Joe Miller used models he knows well: his brother and niece

His brother thought the prospect of having his face on a building was a little weird but says he’s looking forward to being back in Chicago to see it.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
SHARE For fatherhood mural in Wicker Park, Joe Miller used models he knows well: his brother and niece
SHARE For fatherhood mural in Wicker Park, Joe Miller used models he knows well: his brother and niece
Joe Miller titled the mural “#DADSTRENGTH.”

It stands 50 feet high and spans a 50-feet-long stretch of a wall at 1821 W. North Ave. in Wicker Park and features a sleeping child being lovingly held by her father.

“People can look at it and see themselves as the child or the father,” says Miller, 39, who painted it last September. “Both ideas are important to feel — both comforted or empowered.”

The work was especially personal for the Canaryville artist, who grew up in Marquette Park.

To start, he based it on a photograph of members of his own family — his brother Sam and niece Leyla, who was 2 in the photo and is now 5.

The location was important, too. He’d done another mural there on the four-story space — of a giant blue cloud with color beams — for a planned music festival that ended up not happening. Its organizers had him stop work before he’d finished, and he wanted to come back but create something personal there this time.

Miller says he told the building’s owner, “I’d love to do something that’s from me, for me.”

Canaryville artist Joe Miller, who has been painting murals for more than 20 years.

Joe Miller has been painting murals for more than 20 years.

Provided

Miller says he created the work based on shapes rather than straight lines and used aggressive crosshatch marks on the portraits to make the images look more like a sketch.

“I feel like this big wall has become my personal, big sketchpad,” he says.

It’s a lot different from his usual style, which is heavy on images created from a series of dots, as in his “Uptown Dot King” mural at 1124 W. Wilson Ave. in Uptown.

Joe Miller’s “Uptown Dot King” mural at 1124 W. Wilson Ave. in Uptown shows his dot style.

Joe Miller’s “Uptown Dot King” mural at 1124 W. Wilson Ave. in Uptown shows his dot style.

Andrew Hickey | @drewinchicago

The location of “DADSTRENGTH” isn’t far from where Miller and his brother, who now lives in Los Angeles, once had an apartment together. He says the image makes him feel like his brother is still close by.

Sam Miller, who has two girls, says the mural speaks to how much his daughters mean to him.

“I just want to be the best dad I can for them,” he says.

He says he was surprised and thought it was a little weird when his brother asked for permission to put his face on a building but is looking forward to being back in Chicago so he and Leyla can see the mural.

“Chicago will always hold a special place in my heart,” he says.

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

South Chicago
International street art festival ‘Meeting of Styles’ returns
Murals and Mosaics
Jeff Pak’s mural of a pink tiger in Andersonville speaks to his Korean heritage (and creating cool art)
Entertainment and Culture
Artist says this mashup in a Pilsen mural of birds and feathers and a beam of light is about ‘paying attention to nature’
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
This photo depicts Danilo “Danny B” Barjaktarevic holding money given to him as part of a bribery scheme, according to the FBI.
Crime
Board of Review worker admits taking bribes for tax breaks, faces 2.5 years in prison
Danilo Barjaktarevic told a judge Friday he was “really sorry [for] what I did. I lost trust in my coworkers and the public.” The Chicago Sun-Times revealed last year the worker was under investigation by the FBI.
By Jon Seidel and Mary Norkol
 
Akilah Easter, dean of urban agriculture at Olive-Harvey College, works with hemp plants inside the new campus greenhouse.
Marijuana
Cannabis courses being offered by more Illinois colleges as sales of legal marijuana and hemp products grow
The University of Illinois and 11 community colleges statewide — more than ever — are offering courses to prepare students for jobs in the cannabis industry.
By Patrick Filbin | WBEZ
 
Toni Pellegrino holds her one-time modern Chicago record for heaviest walleye, after weighing at Henry’s Sports, Bait and Marine in 2007. Provided photo
Outdoors
The long and winding road of Toni Pellegrino’s walleye, once the unofficial modern Chicago record
Toni Pellegrino’s walleye, once the Chicago record for heaviest modern walleye weighed on a certified scales, has had a long and winding road.
By Dale Bowman
 
Marshall v Notre Dame
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Will Notre Dame avoid a disastrous 0-3 start against California?
Even at full strength, the Irish offense — now down its No. 1 QB — didn’t appear to be more than modestly capable of holding up its end of the season-long bargain.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half of the WNBA Finals Game 3.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sun beat Aces to stay alive in WNBA Finals
Sky’s Candace Parker picked for All-WNBA first team.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 