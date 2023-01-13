The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
This mural in the Taylor Avenue pedestrian tunnel was done by Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora.

This mural in the Taylor Avenue pedestrian tunnel was done by Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel is filled with trees, thanks to Pilsen artist’s mural

Juan De La Mora’s mural, completed in December, is part of a broader effort to create and celebrate public art in DuPage County.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel is filled with trees, thanks to Pilsen artist’s mural
SHARE Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel is filled with trees, thanks to Pilsen artist’s mural
Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora describes the mural that he recently painted inside a pedestrian tunnel in Glen Ellyn as “really an homage to the trees.”

Maple, apple, oak, ash and honey locust trees are shown in images that consume the tube-like space, which is 12 feet in diameter and stretches more than 90 feet beneath railroad tracks in a residential area of the west suburb.

The colors and foliage differ from one side of the tunnel to the other in an effort to reflect the four seasons.

Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora works on his mural in a Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel late last year.

Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora works on his mural in a Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel late last year.

Provided

One end includes flowery buds on branches — a nod to spring. Next to those are trees bearing the thick, green leaves of summer. There are also yellows and oranges of fall and the barren branches of winter.

The color of the sky also changes.

“In spring, it’s a lighter blue,” says De La Mora, 44, who had two assistants help with the mural, Carla Alvarado and Marissa Mora. “It’s darker as it gets toward the winter.”

The portion of Juan De La Mora’s Glen Ellyn mural showing autumn.

The portion of Juan De La Mora’s Glen Ellyn mural showing autumn.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

The project was initiated by the College of DuPage as part of an effort by the school to create and celebrate public art across DuPage County. The idea was to reflect in some way Glen Ellyn and “its history or environment.”

De La Mora did some research and found that Glen Ellyn has long been associated with trees.

“I was looking to celebrate trees and the influence that the four seasons have on their tree canopies and on the sky,” says De La Mora, who titled the mural “The Grove,” a nod to what was once a heavily forested area.

The trees he painted are types still found around Glen Ellyn.

Starting in October and wrapping up in December, De La Mora hand-painted the tunnel using about 20 gallons of acrylic paint.

More than 60 proposals were winnowed down, then De La Mora’s was selected through an online vote that included the top choices, according to Diana Martinez, a Glen Ellyn resident and director of the College of DuPage’s McAninch Arts Center who came up with the idea for the public art push in DuPage County.

The college also was involved in getting well-known Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick to complete side-by-side murals in 2021 in downtown Glen Ellyn.

Murals done by Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick in Glen Ellyn in 2021.

Murals done by Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick in Glen Ellyn in 2021.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Later this year, more murals are planned around DuPage County. Those will mimic the style of Andy Warhol as a runup to an exhibition at the college featuring some of the late artist’s work, Martinez says.

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
At Skokie Jewish center, this mural by the ‘Pop Art Rabbi’ aims to convey the essence of a ‘mitzvah’
Murals and Mosaics
Historic mural restored at Second Presbyterian Church
Murals and Mosaics
Andersonville mural features 17th century ship that was the pride of the Swedish navy (just very briefly)
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
merlin_110773052.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Los tiroteos en los expressways de Chicago disminuyeron en 2022
Sin embargo, la policía estatal incautó 342 armas, 145 más que las 197 armas recuperadas en 2021.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Lightfoot promete no contactar a los maestros de CPS para reclutar estudiantes para su campaña
El ex inspector general municipal, Joe Ferguson, escribió en un tuit que la solicitud era “profundamente problemática”.
By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman
 
merlin_110789156.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Estudiante de Lane Tech es el único ‘maestro nacional’ de ajedrez de Chicago menor de 18 años
Avi Kaplan, de Lane Tech, obtuvo un título nacional de maestría en 2022. “Demuestra niveles de madurez que muchos jóvenes de 16 años no suelen tener”, afirma su mentor.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks send down Lukas Reichel, putting full-time NHL role on hold
Reichel’s AHL assignment comes as Patrick Kane prepares to return from injury. The move aligns with the Hawks’ general development philosophy for Reichel over the past two seasons but contrasts with a quote from coach Luke Richardson on Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_109592815.jpg
Bears
Are things looking up for Bears and Matt Eberflus?
After first-year general manager Ryan Poles did some house-cleaning, the Bears were built to win six or seven games in 2022 and went 3-14, but with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Does that put them behind schedule? A look at where the Bears stand heading into 2023.
By Mark Potash
 