The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 31, 2024
This mosaic planter, titled "Community," by Jamie Lee Petro, sits across from the renovated Ravenswood Metra station on the corner of Leland and Ravenswood avenues.

This mosaic planter, titled “Community,” by Jamie Lee Petro, sits across from the renovated Ravenswood Metra station on the corner of Leland and Ravenswood avenues.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Ravenswood planter mosaic brightens corner by renovated Metra station

The planter took a ride west from its previous home at Leland and Damen avenues.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

Step off the train at Metra’s renovated Ravenswood stop, and a colorful new mosaic planter livens up what once was a monotonous stretch of self-storage and industrial buildings at West Leland and Ravenswood avenues in the neighborhood.

The new addition arrived in September 2023, and spring’s colorful flowers are enough to make passersby stop and look at an intersection they previously shuffled on through.

The mosaic is titled “Community,” by Pilsen artist Jamie Lee Petro. Its previous home was the corner of Damen and Leland avenues. But that space is transforming into one of four new “People Spaces” sponsored by the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. So the planter took a ride west to its new digs by the upgraded train station.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

This Ravenswood mosaic’s “Community” theme is represented by worker bees adorning the sides of the planter.

This Ravenswood mosaic’s “Community” theme is represented by worker bees adorning the sides of the planter.

Genevieve Bookwalter

“It has so much mirror on it. I love seeing the car and people reflections on it,” says Petro, as she reflects on the piece.

The mosaic’s “Community” theme is represented by worker bees adorning the sides of the planter, Petro said. The buzzing bumbles also play into Petro’s love of nature.

To start the planter, Petro held workshops with Ravenswood neighbors to help them create their own porcelain clay tiles and learn how to install them. For Petro, a former art teacher, this was a highlight of the project.

“I wanted the community’s hands to be on the piece themselves,” she says. Also, “the porcelain clay is great because the pores are tighter and don’t absorb water. They always withstand the Chicago weather.”

The students’ work included handmade flowers and petals, and hexagons with inspirational quotes about hope and community, she says. Petro added her own touch, etching bees into the pieces of mirror.

The students’ work on this mosaic in Ravenswood includes handmade flowers and petals, and hexagons with inspirational quotes about hope and community.

The students’ work on this mosaic in Ravenswood includes handmade flowers and petals, and hexagons with inspirational quotes about hope and community.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Another group of volunteers helped Petro apply the tiles to the surface of the planter and then smooth the grout — a sand and cement mixture — in between the pieces. Grout is permeable and helps the mosaic accommodate for the shrinking and expanding caused by moisture and temperature changes, Petro says.

“As an artist, I want people to get me, and get it, and feel like they can do this,” Petro says. “That was also another motive behind the mural. Make people feel like they can do this and this is who they are. They can be reminded of that by seeing this piece.”

“It’s fun to watch any person of any age or any background get that spark. You see the sparkle in their eyes when they get it: ‘Oh, this makes sense!’”

Related

Artist Jamie Lee Petro prepares mosaic tiles.

Artist Jamie Lee Petro prepares mosaic tiles.

Provided

Petro now works in construction, but said her public art is enjoying something of a renaissance. She learned this week that a mosaic she installed in Pilsen a few years ago will be featured next season in an episode of the popular FX TV series “The Bear.”

“I don’t even own a TV,” jokes Petro, who won’t know how her art is used in the show until the episode runs.

IMG_6271.jpg

This mosaic planter box, titled “Community” by Jamie Lee Petro, sits at the corner of Leland and Ravenswood avenues in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics


Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Mosaics
“The Four Seasons” mosaic by Marc Chagall in Chase Tower Plaza, 10 S. Dearborn.
Murals and Mosaics
Marc Chagall’s iconic Chicago mosaic still dazzling in all seasons
Installed in 1974, ‘The Four Seasons’ still inspires, even if it does take a little work to keep it looking the way it should.
By Mary Norkol
 
The mosaic titled “Fabric of Our Lives” at the Bernard Horwich Jewish Community Center, 3003 W. Touhy Ave.
Murals and Mosaics
Restored mosaic on the Far North Side highlights Jewish immigrants’ struggles
It has adorned the Bernard Horwich JCC on Touhy Avenue in West Ridge since 1980. It portrays the challenges they faced coming here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
By Kyle Brown
 
“Prairie Hyacinth” by Laura Marie Sanchez, at 1324 W. Devon Ave., is one of three mosaic installations that make up the Edgewater Garden Project.
Murals and Mosaics
New mosaics along Devon Avenue aim to reflect the mosaic of people living nearby
Chicago Mosaic School, Edgewater Garden Project so far includes three flower mosaics between Lakewood and Glenwood avenues.
By Amelia Ickes
 
The mosaic at Gately Park in Pullman took two years to complete and involved more than 100 students in the After School Matters nonprofit program.
Murals and Mosaics
Mosaic at Gately Park in Pullman took two years and the help of more than 100 students to create
Pieced together tile by tile, it celebrates the activities that kids take part in at the Far South Side park: like music, soccer, track, baseball, basketball.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
This mosaic planter, titled “Community,” by Jamie Lee Petro, sits across from the renovated Ravenswood Metra station on the corner of Leland and Ravenswood avenues.
Murals and Mosaics
Ravenswood planter mosaic brightens corner by renovated Metra station
The planter took a ride west from its previous home at Leland and Damen avenues.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 

Murals and Mosaics
West Town's new Matrix-like mural is first North Side commission for these South Side painters
Murals and Mosaics
Sunflower mural in Lincoln Square brought light during the pandemic
Murals and Mosaics
Lincolnwood mural that greets drivers at site of former Purple Hotel eyesore is biggest work by popular Chicago artist
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Education
School cops, migrant students, funding shortfall: How CPS fared in Springfield
Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS officials staved off bills that would limit their control but fell short of securing much-needed funding.
By Nader Issa
 
Inking Well
Temporary made-to-fade tattoo ink means three-year commitment instead of lifelong permanence
It’s a great way to check designs and placement before making a permanent commitment, says Hermosa Park tattoo artist Samantha Martinez. “I thought it was a genius idea, because I don’t know how many cover-ups I do.”
By Mary Norkol
 
APTOPIX Trump Hush Money
Columnists
Pay no attention to the crazy-talking orange felon
Donald Trump recently accused Joe Biden of conspiring to have him murdered, and the general response was ‘So what else is new?’ Trump loyalists everywhere echoed him, and will keep doing so even after Trump’s ‘hush money’ conviction.
By Gene Lyons
 
Attendees at TechChicago Day at Navy Pier
Technology
Tech-focused summit TechChicago Week returns this summer
About 9,000 attendees are expected at the annual tech event and this year’s focus will be on women in technology.
By Amy Yee
 
Education
School cops, migrant students, funding shortfall: How CPS fared in Springfield
Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPS officials staved off bills that would limit their control but fell short of securing much-needed funding.
By Nader Issa
 