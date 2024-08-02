The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
This portrait, by Chicago artist Max Sansing, is part of a compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

This portrait, by Chicago artist Max Sansing, is part of a compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Englewood

In Englewood, mural features a gallery of portraits

The artists who worked on the mural were Joe “Cujo Dah” Nelson, Max Sansing, DredSke, Everett Reynolds and Oscar Joyo.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

Share

The foundation for one of the newest murals in Englewood was laid a few years ago when the city of Chicago was painting an abandoned rail viaduct along South Racine Avenue.

Crews covered the wall under the tracks with white paint but also mistakenly painted an expansive wall along the tracks south of 58th Street.

“Now, we had a much bigger project in front of us and no funding to do it,” says Joe “Cujo Dah” Nelson, co-founder of the Englewood Arts Collective.

The larger white wall, along an empty lot, sat blank.

This Englewood mural at 58th Street and South Racine Avenue was painted by a collaboration of artists with ties to each other and the neighborhood.

This Englewood mural at 58th Street and South Racine Avenue was painted by a collaboration of artists with ties to each other and the neighborhood.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Finally, earlier his year, Nelson and five other Chicago artists turned the blank wall into a gallery celebrating their love of Englewood. Giant portraits now rise under the old rail line. Vines tumble down from a trestle top, and branches and boughs frame the faces that seem to gaze into the distance.

“We always love being at the wall and looking to your left and your right and seeing someone who’s in it as much as you are,” says Max Sansing, a muralist and friend of Nelson who painted one of the portraits.

Cujo Dah, left, and Oscar Joyo paint part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Cujo Dah, left, and Oscar Joyo paint part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street. | Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney of Unsocial Aesthetics
1 of 5
Max Sensing and Miah Calvin paint part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Max Sensing and Miah Calvin paint part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street. | Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney of Unsocial Aesthetics
2 of 5
Oscar Joyo paints the part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Oscar Joyo paints the part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street. | Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney of Unsocial Aesthetics
3 of 5
Cujo Dah is one of the artists who worked on a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Cujo Dah is one of the artists who worked on a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street. | Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney of Unsocial Aesthetics
4 of 5
Cujo Dah paints the part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Cujo Dah paints the part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street. | Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney of Unsocial Aesthetics
5 of 5
Cujo Dah, left, and Oscar Joyo paint part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Max Sensing and Miah Calvin paint part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Oscar Joyo paints the part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Cujo Dah is one of the artists who worked on a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.
Cujo Dah paints the part of a new compilation mural in Englewood next to the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

Sansing’s portrait includes a woman holding cherry blossom petals. He says those symbolize “the idea of a spark of creativity that can spark another and another and another.”

For his portion of the mural, Jamiah Calvin painted a woman with a helmet emblazoned with the Black Panther Party logo and the words, “Is it safe yet?”

Calvin says he includes that question in much of his art because “we have so much more to go.”

He says the image represents all Black women everywhere and also is dedicated to his aunt and uncle Donna Calvin and Willie Calvin Jr., who were active in the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s with Fred Hampton, who was killed in a police raid.

This portrait by artist Jamiah Calvin is part of a mural along the train viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

This portrait by artist Jamiah Calvin is part of a mural along the train viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

Genevieve Bookwalter / Sun-Times

At one end of the wall, next to a soft edge of ivy, Darius Dennis painted an image of Stokely Carmichael. A New Yorker born in Trinidad, Carmichael helped popularize the term Black power in the early 1960s. He was a confidant of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and marched across the South for civil rights. After witnessing the harassment and assassination of other civil rights leaders, Carmichael changed his name to Kwame Ture and moved to Guinea.

“I had been waiting to paint Kwame for a long time,” Dennis says. “I had the opportunity to paint not only someone who was a Black advocate for civil rights right around the time of Juneteenth, but also June is pride month, and Stokely was openly gay.”

This portrait of Stokely Carmichael by Darius Dennis is part of a a mural along the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

This portrait of Stokely Carmichael by Darius Dennis is part of a a mural along the viaduct on South Racine Avenue near 58th Street.

Genevieve Bookwalter / Sun-Times

The other artists who worked on the mural were DredSke, Everett Reynolds and Oscar Joyo. Rahmaan Statik is expected to contribute in the future.

“It’s like putting good ingredients in a dish, and you cook it, and you share it with everybody else,” Nelson says.

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter
Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where, and email a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Share
Murals and Mosaics
Jake Troyli's new mural puts a big stamp on Chicago ahead of the Democratic convention
Murals and Mosaics
From James Jankowiak's West Lawn library mural, kids can do a scavenger hunt
Murals and Mosaics
Lake View mural pays tribute to Chicago, its literature
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Marlene Hopkins Commissioner of the Department of Buildings speaks at a public meeting at Little Village Lawndale High School, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
‘La implosión fallida de la chimenea de la Villita no fue mi culpa’, dice funcionaria municipal
Más de cuatro años después, Marlene Hopkins, Comisionada del Departamento de Edificios, se reunió por fin con los residentes de la comunidad y culpó a un contratista y a los funcionarios de salud de la Municipalidad por no haber planificado y contenido el polvo después de que el promotor Hilco demoliera la antigua central eléctrica de carbón de Crawford.
By Brett Chase
 
cpd.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Joven de 16 años fue herido de bala en West Garfield Park
A eso de la 1:15 a.m., el adolescente estaba en la acera en la cuadra 100 de North Pulaski Road cuando le dispararon en la mano izquierda, dijo la Policía de Chicago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
The Watchdogs
Texts asking you to give money to a political candidate could be a scam
Fraudulent texts appear to be on the rise. They might include a button to click to give money that supposedly would go to a candidate or a link to a phony website that accepts credit cards.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
The CTA’s 95th Street Red Line L station.
Transportation
Funding for Red Line extension doubled in first year in 'game-changer' for Far South Side
The extension of the CTA Red Line is scheduled to start construction in 2025 and will add more than 5 miles of train accessibility on the South Side.
By Mary Norkol
 
_YatesGunAmmo.jpg
Crime
Feds say they disrupted plot to murder witnesses in upcoming trial. 'I want them off the board.'
Christopher Yates allegedly insisted that one of the targets needed to be shot in the head.
By Jon Seidel
 