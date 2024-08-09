The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Jordan Nickel, who goes by the artist name POSE, stands in front of his recently completed mural in Evanston.

Jordan Nickel, who goes by the artist name POSE, stands in front of his recently completed mural in Evanston.

Photo provided by Lea Pinsky

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Suburban Chicago

Painting a mural under the Purple Line takes Jordan Nickel back to his Evanston roots

Nickel, who goes by the artist name POSE, says his style is part rebellion against the city’s graffiti blasting of the past.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

Share

Growing up in Evanston near the Noyes Street L stop, Jordan Nickel says the CTA Purple Line was his “lifeline to the city.”

The budding artist took the train around Chicago, admiring graffiti before he started painting. So, when Lea Pinsky and Dustin Harris at Evanston’s Art Encounter commissioned him to paint a mural earlier this year, the location was perfect: It was on the wall at 828 Noyes St. under the Purple Line tracks.

“It has such deep personal history with me,” says Nickel, who goes by the artist name POSE. “It’s insanely cool that they asked me to paint here.”

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

This mural by Jordan Nickel, artist name POSE, is at 828 Noyes St. under the Purple Line L station in Evanston.

This mural by Jordan Nickel, artist name POSE, is at 828 Noyes St. under the Purple Line L station in Evanston.

Photo provided by Lea Pinsky

Nickel, now living on the North Side, uses an abstract, comic book style.

“I’m not literal. It’s like a puzzle for viewers,” he says.

Hidden in the mural, which spans 85 feet, is the phrase “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” Nickel says that slogan pays tribute to the DIY youth subculture he grew up in and Evanston’s reputation as a “big idea place.”

With stacks of books and a burning candle on them, it also pays tribute to the Northwestern University students who frequent the stop as they come and go from campus.

With stacks of books and a burning candle sitting on them, it also pays tribute to the Northwestern University students

Stacks of books and a burning candle pay tribute to Northwestern University students, whose campus is near this Noyes Street mural.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Nickel painted his first mural under train tracks across Noyes Street from his new mural location, he says. So, in his newest creation, a fire hydrant with colorful paint gushing out of it — like water on a summer day — represents the mind of “a kid who wants to explore and create,” he says. An extension cord and outlet represent the “search for a creative outlet as a youth” to plug oneself into. The male facial features could represent a father figure, an authority figure or a “crazy old professor,” Nickel says, depending on the viewer’s interpretation.

A purple cardinal perches at eye level, because a friend mentioned, “ ‘It would be great to have some birds.’ I’ve never painted a bird in my life,” Nickel says. But as he listened to birds twittering while he painted, he was moved by feelings of safety and serenity that he says they inspired. Next thing he knew, “the bird just appeared there. It just happened,” he chuckled.

Lea Pinsky, executive director for Art Encounter, says Nickel painted an Evanston mural in 2019 that didn’t last, and her group was glad to bring him back for a new mural on the side of Stacked and Folded restaurant.

Then-mayor Richard M. Daley asked city crews to remove street art, graffiti and tagging by covering it with brown paint or blasting it with high pressure hoses. While city officials still remove graffiti, they also maintain a database of graffiti, murals and public art that residents don’t want taken down.

“Since I grew up in that, color has always been a revolutionary and emotional reaction,” Nickel says. “Can you imagine a garden, like the (Chicago) Botanic Garden, in all brown tones? It’s a way to engage the human spirit.”

Evanston Murals
Art encounter
Murals and Mosaics
Evanston mural honors founders of Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois
The four faces peer from the wall of the building, which Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois moved into in 2019.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 
Teresa Parod and her niece Ani Kramer painted this mural in Evanston last fall.
Murals and Mosaics
Evanston fiddler mural more about family than music, artist Teresa Parod says
It’s about an artist, Wesley Kramer, her brother, who died in the 1990s. Parod worked with his daughter to re-create one of his prints — “keeping the art going to the next generation.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Tyrue “Slang” Jones’ Evanston mural “Birds of Concern” at 1901 Central St. depicts three birds common in Ilinois that are considered vulnerable: the red-headed woodpecker, the American kestrel and the Blackburnian warbler.
Murals and Mosaics
See the latest result of Tyrue ‘Slang’ Jones’ lifelong obsession with birds in this Evanston mural
The West Humboldt Park artist’s Central Street mural features a red-headed woodpecker, an American kestrel and a Blackburnian warbler, all ‘Birds of Concern.’
By Violet Miller
 
Teresa Parod painted a series of garage murals in Evanston in 2019, including this one, left, featuring someone’s pet dog.
Murals and Mosaics
With murals on Evanston garage doors, Teresa Parod turns alleys into drive-through galleries
She was inspired by public art in Cuba — and her son’s comment that not enough people saw her paintings. ‘I would love if other people painted their garages,’ she says.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Lea Pinsky and Dustin Harris have been bringing murals to Chicago and Evanston since 2005.
Murals and Mosaics
Couple has been bringing murals to Rogers Park, Evanston for 15 years
Lea Pinsky and Dustin Harris have been painting murals around Chicago and Evanston since 2005, adding 24 pieces to the city’s public art landscape.
By Mary Norkol
 

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where, and email a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Share
Murals and Mosaics
In Englewood, mural features a gallery of portraits
Murals and Mosaics
Jake Troyli's new mural puts a big stamp on Chicago ahead of the Democratic convention
Murals and Mosaics
From James Jankowiak's West Lawn library mural, kids can do a scavenger hunt
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
crime-scene-tape6.jpg
Crime
Man killed in Zion shooting, police say
The man was inside a home when someone fired shots from outside, striking him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-08 (1).JPG
Crime
Man accused in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Calumet Heights
Rajon Harshaw, 14, was shot and killed in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue in August 2023, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Paris Olympics Swimming
Columnists
Olympics sometimes thrill, but most of its events are 'snoozefests'
Give me baseball. I prefer contests where scoring is objective. You know, three goals to two.
By Gene Lyons
 
000505610024.jpg
Inking Well
Logan Square tattoo artist's style evokes the fairy-tale illustrations she loved as a kid
Alli Davis remembers doing her earliest tattoos on some of her friends at Columbia College Chicago. Now, she’s a professional hand-poke tattoo artist.
By Mary Norkol
 
Dibs is the Chicago tradition of reserving parking spaces after a snowfall, as shown in this file photo shot in Bridgeport.
Entertainment and Culture
Olympics should include these 12 'sports' that only Chicagoans do, Sun-Times readers say
Taking the L, weather-related challenges and driving would dominate the Chicagoan events.
By Sun-Times staff
 