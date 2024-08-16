Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 16, 2024
This billboard, with photos by Isiah ThoughtfulPoet Veney, is titled "Throwin Hands With My Shadow" and is at South May and West 63rd streets in Englewood.

This billboard, with photos by Isiah ThoughtfulPoet Veney, is titled “Throwin Hands With My Shadow” and is at South May and West 63rd streets in Englewood.

Genevieve Bookwalter / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Englewood

Englewood billboard features photos of Chicago artists, musicians

“What does it look like dealing with anxiety, dealing with your inner problems that we all have going on?” That’s what photographer Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney says his images represent.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

Share

A collage of faces and hands gazes out from high on a brick building at the northeast corner of West 63rd and South May streets in Englewood.

Eyes glance in different directions. Hands and fingers touch cheeks, temples, glasses and masks.

The aim is to convey emotion, Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney says of his photo billboard, which went up this summer.

And the message?

“The whole point of the piece was to create a photo representation of ‘What does it look like dealing with anxiety, dealing with your inner problems that we all have going on?’ ” Veney says. “It represents unity and standing in your truth no matter what happens.”

SolarFive stands in front of the Englewood mural in which he is featured.

SolarFive stands in front of the Englewood mural in which he is featured. Isiah ThoughtPoet Veney says he hopes to show the photos that comprise “Throwin Hands With My Shadow Work” in a gallery at Young Chicago Authors, an organization with which he has long been involved.

Genevieve Bookwalter

Titled “Throwin Hands With My Shadow Work,” the collage is composed of South Side and West Side artists and musicians Veney photographed in the black-and-white style he prefers. They represent the New Chicago Wave, he says, a collection of artists and community members working for positive change.

Most of the people he photographed live in Englewood, Kenwood, South Shore or North Lawndale. They include Asha Omega, Stock Marley, SolarFive, Mikhal Anthony, CantBuyDeem, Rhea the Second, MVTE, Golden Chyld and DJ Hustlenomics.

Isiah Veney, a photographer, writer and organizer, outside his home in Englewood.

Isiah Veney, a photographer, writer and organizer, outside his home in Englewood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

After Veney shot the photos, he says, artists with Englewood Arts Collective shaped them into the collage. The collective’s members have deep Englewood roots and try to boost local artists and their work.

Joe “Cujo Dah” Nelson, collective co-founder, says he appreciates the billboard because “it’s not about the individualn but about the possibility that so many different artists can come together and create something beautiful.”

Related

In 2020, Veney, a writer and photographer, founded INTH3LAND (In the Land), a monthly open mic session that he cohosts to give an opportunity for poets, emcees and singers to work on their craft.

Veney also is the founder and creative director of Unsocial Aesthetics, which says it aims to “uplift the creative community of Chicago showcasing innovators that don’t always get the reception they need” and focus on “shedding light on stories that truly explain the origins of Blk Chicago.”

Veney says he hopes to show the photos that comprise “Throwin Hands With My Shadow Work” in a gallery at Young Chicago Authors. He also envisions a book and T-shirts based on the photographs.

Seeing the billboard come to fruition also reminded Veney of some of the guiding principles in his life, he says — “standing for what you believe in and standing in your truth and standing in morals and values. Since I’ve done that billboard, I’ve been really gravitating to that more every single day.”

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Share
Murals and Mosaics
Uptown piping plover painter paints a piping plover — again
Murals and Mosaics
Painting a mural under the Purple Line takes Jordan Nickel back to his Evanston roots
Murals and Mosaics
In Englewood, mural features a gallery of portraits
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Developer Charles Cui, left.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Developer convicted with Ed Burke gets 32 months in prison — eight more than Burke
Charles Cui’s dealings with Chicago’s most powerful and longest-serving City Council member put him right in the middle of one of the town’s biggest corruption cases in years. The jury that convicted Burke in December also found Cui guilty of bribery and lying to the FBI.
By Jon Seidel
 
A prototype of the Chicago '68 game includes a board illustrated with 1968 protest sites including Grant Park, Lincoln Park and the Hilton Hotel.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago '68 board game allows players to reimagine outcomes of convention riots
Designed by Chicago filmmaker Yoni Goldstein, the game allows players to control the battle between demonstrators and the Establishment during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
By Erica Thompson
 
STATEST-080724-19.jpg
Housing & development
Decayed State Street towers attract interest from Chicago developer betting on Loop turnaround
Quintin Primo III of Capri Investment Group said he will respond when the federal government publishes a call for lease ideas for the buildings at 202 and 220 S. State St.
By David Roeder
 
AIRWATER-081124-28.jpg
Chicago
CPD unveils new $11 million helicopter ahead of DNC
The Bell 429 twin-engine helicopter was purchased with some of the $75 million in federal security funding given to the city ahead of the DNC, a police spokesperson said. Two single-engine helicopters will arrive before the end of the year, paid for by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.
By Violet Miller
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Man gunned down in Greater Grand Crossing
The man, 30, was getting into a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Wabash Avenue about 6:41 a.m. when assailants approached him and shot him, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 