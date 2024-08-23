Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 23, 2024
Mario Mena in front of the Brighton Park mural he painted with his students from the Yollocalli program at the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Mario Mena in front of the Brighton Park mural he painted with his students from the Yollocalli program at the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Brighton Park mural by students shows the bungalows they have, the greenery they want

Artist Mario Mena says his students wanted to tell a story about where they live — what’s there and also what they wish they had.

By  Genevieve Bookwalter
   

Share

Mario Mena says he noticed a change among the students taking his street-art class at Yollocalli, the youth outreach arm of the National Museum of Mexican Art. Fewer were coming from the heavily Latino neighborhoods of Pilsen and Little Village. More were coming from the Southwest Side.

So, when he got a chance to paint a mural on a building in Brighton Park, he saw it as a way to give a boost to a community where his students live.

For a few weeks this summer, Mena, who’s a Southwest Side native, worked with his students creating the mural on the building where Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya’s office is.

It shows kids strumming a guitar, popping an ollie on a skateboard and jumping on flower heads and sending sparkly pollen into the air. Hands appear from the sky, holding a traditional Chicago three-story apartment building, a two-story house and a one-story bungalow like the ones you see all over the Southwest Side.

“We’re trying to create a mural for the youth where they’re from,” Mena says, “something that gives them that public entitlement to their neighborhood, where they can pass by their families and have that story: ‘Hey, I created that over there.’

Students who live in the community at work painting this mural in Brighton Park.

Students who live in the community at work painting this mural in Brighton Park.

Provided

“We need public spaces for the community where we feel ownership over those spaces,” Mena says. “We wanted to highlight the places we grew up living. We grew up in multi-generational homes where you had three or four families living in one house. I grew up in a bungalow. Nothing encompasses the Southwest Side feeling like the bungalows.”

Mena says he taught his students about how to work with a client on a project and how to plan a mural so it has real meaning. They worked through questions like: What do we want in this piece? What are we trying to say? What’s the story behind it, and what makes that important about it?

They decided to spotlight nature because Brighton Park doesn’t have much public green space, Mena says: “If it’s not attached to a school, we don’t have a place for them to go.”

Hands appear from the sky, holding a traditional Chicago three-story apartment building, a two-story house and a one-story bungalow in this mural in Brighton Park.

Hands appear from the sky, holding a traditional Chicago three-story apartment building, a two-story house and a one-story bungalow in this mural in Brighton Park.

Provided

Anaya says her favorite part of the mural at 4374 S. Archer Ave. are what at first seem to be fluttering dragonflies but, on closer inspection, are glowing, flying books.

As Mena and the kids painted, people from around the neighborhood pulled in to the bank parking lot next door. And, as they watched, the mural took shape.

Students from Mario Mena's street-art class at Yollocalli, the youth outreach arm of the National Museum of Mexican Art, at work on a mural in Brighton Park.

Students from Mario Mena’s street-art class at Yollocalli, the youth outreach arm of the National Museum of Mexican Art, at work on a mural in Brighton Park.

Provided

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter
Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where, and email a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Share
Murals and Mosaics
Englewood billboard features photos of Chicago artists, musicians
Murals and Mosaics
Uptown piping plover painter paints a piping plover — again
Murals and Mosaics
Painting a mural under the Purple Line takes Jordan Nickel back to his Evanston roots
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Mica Zandstra, a competitive hobby horse rider, shows how she rides a hobby horse at Webster Park in the Near South Side, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Entertainment and Culture
Hobby horse isn't just a toy. It's a competitive sport. Just ask this Chicago teenager.
Mica Zandstra, 18, who lives in a South Loop high-rise, helped organize the first U.S. Hobby Horse Championships, held this month in Michigan. That was after making a nice showing in a competition in Finland, which is to hobby horse riding what Wimbledon is to tennis.
By Stefano Esposito
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand on stage with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.
Politics
How do you feel about politics these days? Here’s what you told us
While the 2024 presidential election has energized some, a lot of people seem to be dissatisfied with the two-party system, the length of campaigns and the money involved.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Matthew Olsen
Housing & development
Justice Department accuses RealPage of violating antitrust laws through scheme to hike rents
Department officials say the algorithm allows landlords to align their prices and avoid competition that would keep rents down.
By Alanna Durkin Richer | AP
 
WHITEPALACEGRILL-082424_1.jpg
Crime
Colorado state representative witnesses shooting at White Palace Grill in South Loop
About 3 a.m., a 42-year-old man was leaving the restaurant in the 1100 block of South Canal Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
By Mohammad Samra  and Mary Norkol
 
Preseason All-America Defense Football
College Sports
Big Ten: Ohio State or Oregon at the top? How far will Michigan fall? What about Illinois and Northwestern?
It’s football time again. Let’s rank the league’s 18 teams.
By Steve Greenberg
 