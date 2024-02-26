The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
George Michael honored with a commemorative coin

The Royal Mint has previously created coins honoring David Bowie, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Queen.

By  Associated Press
   
George Michael Commemorative Coin

A commemorative coin celebrating recording artist George Michel depicts the singer’s likeness in trademark aviator-style sunglasses, his blow-dried locks and five o’clock shadow he sported in the video for “Faith.”

The Royal Mint/AP

LONDON — You gotta have more than “Faith” to pocket the new George Michael coin.

A commemorative minting of coins that rolled out on Monday ranged in price from a couple of banknotes to a small fortune as the late musician continues to rack up posthumous honors years after his death.

A silver-colored version stamped by the Royal Mint with Michael's likeness in trademark aviator-style sunglasses, complete with his blow-dried locks and razor stubble he sported in the video for “Faith” starts at $19.66 and goes as high as $6,728 for a limited edition 2 ounce (56 gram) gold coin.

Michael, who died in 2016 at 53, had a banner year in 2023. Last summer, Netflix released “WHAM!,” a well-received documentary about the pop musical duo Michael started with Andrew Ridgeley.

In the fall, Michael, who had a hugely successful solo career after the band split up, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And four decades after WHAM!'s “Last Christmas” was released, it topped the U.K. Christmas charts in December.

“I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression — I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses,” designer Sandra Deiana said via statement.

George Michael Entertainment said it was deeply honored by the new coins.

"He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way,” it said in a statement.

The Mint has previously created commemorative "music legends" coins for David Bowie, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Queen.

