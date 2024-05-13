The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 13, 2024
David Sanborn, saxophonist who played with David Bowie, Rolling Stones, dies at 78

Sanborn was introduced to the saxophone during a childhood bout of polio at the age of three. He later honed his craft by studying music at Northwestern University and the University of Iowa.

By  USA TODAY
   
Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
Wearing an all-black suit, David Sanborn plays a saxaphone onstage at the One World Concert at Syracuse University on October 9, 2012 in Syracuse, New York.

David Sanborn performs onstage at the One World Concert at Syracuse University on October 9, 2012 in Syracuse, New York. The jazz icon died May 12.

Neilson Barnard

Jazz musician David Sanborn, a Grammy-winning saxophonist known for his genre-blending work, has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 78.

Sanborn died Sunday afternoon due to complications from an “extended battle” with prostate cancer, a post on the musician’s official Facebook page read Monday.

“It is with sad and heavy hearts that we convey to you the loss of internationally renowned, six-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist David Sanborn,” the post read. “Mr. Sanborn had been dealing with prostate cancer since 2018 but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently. Indeed, he already had concerts scheduled into 2025.”

Sanborn was introduced to the saxophone during a childhood bout of polio at the age of 3, according to Sanborn’s official website. He later honed his craft by studying music at Northwestern University and the University of Iowa.

Sanborn released his debut solo album “Taking Off” in 1975. His later studio efforts, 1979’s “Hideaway” and 1981’s “Voyeur,” earned him commercial and critical acclaim. Both albums each sold half a million copies, while the latter earned Sanborn his first Grammy Award for best R&B instrumental performance (“All I Need is You”).

The six-time Grammy Award winner was instrumental in bringing “smooth jazz” to the forefront in music industry and especially on radio.

The saxophonist also crossed over into pop music through collaborations with top acts including Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Luther Vandross and Eric Clapton.

Sanborn recorded a saxophone solo for Bowie’s 1975 hit “Young Americans,” which peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music,” the Facebook post continued. “It has been said that he ‘put the saxophone back into Rock ‘n Roll.’ ”

Sanborn also made his mark on television and radio. The musician co-hosted the Emmy-nominated late-night talk show “Sunday Night” from 1988-1990, as well as the “After New Year’s Eve” special on ABC.

Sanborn also helmed the syndicated radio program “The Jazz Show with David Sanborn.”

