Friday, May 31, 2024
Jennifer Lopez cancels entire summer tour 'to be with her children, family and close friends'

The tour was to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, “This Is Me.... Now” and its companion film.

By  Associated Press
   
MARIA SHERMAN, AP Music Writer
Atlas - Fan Event Mexico City. NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - MAY 21: Jennifer Lopez poses during the 'Atlas' Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776148248

Jennifer Lopez poses during the “Atlas” Mexico City Fan Event earlier this month in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez has canceled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” they said in a statement.

The tour was to be her first in five years, in support of her first solo album in a decade, “This Is Me.... Now” and its companion film.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida, and conclude in Houston on Aug. 31. A July 26 stop at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont was also on the planned 30-city trek. Seven dates on the tour had already been canceled weeks ago.

Live Nation announced that attendees who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Lopez offered her own statement to fans on her OntheJLo website and newsletter, writing, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She continued: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

“This Is Me... Now” was released early this year, 20 years after her hit album, “This Is Me... Then.” Lopez told the AP that the new album was a “miracle,” and “a second chance. And I’d love to capture this moment in time the way that album captured that moment in time.”

