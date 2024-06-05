Bonnie Koloc, a Chicago folk music icon, is back for an exhibition of her art at Tony Fitzpatrick's gallery

A year after her contributions to Chicago’s burgeoning folk scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s were highlighted in a book tracing Chicago’s role in country and folk music, folk singer and artist Bonnie Koloc is back in Chicago for an art exhibition and music performance Friday and Saturday.

Koloc, who recently turned 80, will be at The Dime on Friday for the opening of an exhibition of her artwork that will run through the end of the month.

On Saturday, Koloc will be at the Hideout for a question-and-answer session with Mark Guarino, author of the book “Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of County Music and the Folk Revival’’ that spotlighted Koloc’s key role in the city’s folk scene that also included greats like Steve Goodman and John Prine.

BONNIE KOLOC



Art exhibition:

When: Opening 6-9 p.m. Friday and continuing through June 26

Where: The Dime, 1513 N. Western Ave.

Info: facebook.com/theDimeandTFprojects



An Afternoon of Conversation and Music:

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Hideout, 1356 W. Wabansia Ave.

Tickets: $20

Both events were the idea of Guarino, who interviewed Koloc at her home in Iowa for the book and wanted to pay tribute to her, noting many of her contemporaries have died in recent years.

“We tend to celebrate these people after they are dead, so my point is to celebrate them while they are alive. She’s the last one left, and I wanted her to be in front of a different audience,” said Guarino said, noting that Koloc usually plays the Old Town School of Folk Music once a year.

Koloc, who moved to Chicago in 1968 and stayed for almost two decades, is best known for her singing. But she’s also been an artist for most of her life. She’ll be displaying pieces that span three decades at The Dime, 1513 N. Western Ave.

Bonnie Koloc’s piece titled “Space in the Place.” Provided

Koloc, who will be at the show’s opening and at the gallery every weekend that her work is on display there, said she largely selected block prints or linoleum cuts, including one titled “Space in the Place” that shows a woman holding a piece of paper bearing the lyrics to her song of the same name. That’s not the only connection between her art and her music.

“I’ll come up with a theme and do 13 to 14 pieces,” Koloc said. “When I do a concert, there are usually 13 to 14 songs sung. Also, music can be translated to a line that you’re drawing. And, in music, some notes are dark, just like some paintings are dark.”

Artist Tony Fitzpatrick — who owns The Dime and plans to close the gallery and move his studio to Wicker Park in September — said of Koloc’s exhibition: “I was happy to get the show. It’s very much in keeping with who she is as a singer. She’s a really serious artist. I thought: Wouldn’t it be a nice way to sign off with one of my last shows being for Bonnie Koloc. We come from the same tribe.”

Bonni Koloc’s “self portrait as an a cappella” brush drawing. Provided

For the interview at the Hideout, Koloc said she’s planning to talk about her career and her role in the folk music scene that flourished in Chicago in the late 1960s and early 1970s and also included Goodman, whom she befriended in 1968, and Prine, someone she got to know soon after.

“There must have been a dozen folk clubs in Old Town back then,” Koloc said. “It was music for everyday people. And it was important because it was involved with social justice.”

Bonnie Koloc. Provided

Koloc said she picked up one of her most important skills while playing clubs in Waterloo, Iowa, during college.

“I worked five shows a night, 45 minutes on with 15 minutes off and did that until 2 a.m.,” she said. “That taught me how to handle a crowd. And, when I got to Chicago, the folk clubs were used to people being shushed, but I wasn’t because I knew how to handle an audience.”

Koloc was playing at the old Quiet Knight — once one of Chicago’s preeminent folk clubs — in the summer of 1968 during that year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“I remember they closed the door because the police were chasing people on Wells Street,” she said. “I was looking out the window and saw police beating some guy.

“And now a lot of these protests are reminding me of it,” she said of recent pro-Palestinian protests.

Over the years, she not only was a headliner but also performed on Broadway. Still, national fame largely eluded her — which she attributes to bad luck.

“In 1973, I had a hit single called ‘You’re Going to Love Yourself in the Morning,’ but my record company didn’t have it in stores because they didn’t have the distribution,” Koloc said. “So it fell off the charts. Also, before Jim Croce was killed in a plane crash, I played with him at Ravinia and was slated to tour with him, and that would have introduced me to a lot of people.”

Chicago singer-songwriter Rachel Drew was tapped six years ago to pay tribute to Koloc’s first album “After All This Time,” which might have exposed her to a new audience. But Drew said those plans were dropped because she heard Koloc wasn’t interested.

Koloc said she doesn’t remember being approached about that and that a former manager might have said no.

What Koloc has achieved is remarkable no matter that she didn’t achieve widespread fame, according to Ed Holstein, a stalwart of the Chicago folk scene who teaches at the Old Town School of Folk Music and has known Koloc since 1968.

“I don’t think that’s so important,” Holstein said. “She’s such an intimate artist. Sharing a room with 50 people who really like what you’re doing and who you really connect with, that’s really what it’s all about.”

Though Koloc lives in Iowa with her husband Robert Wolf, an artist and writer, she said, “I’m pretty much a Chicago thing. Even though I grew up in Iowa and live there again, Chicago is always my home.”