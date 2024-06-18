The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Ahead of Chicago shows, Justin Timberlake arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in New York

Timberlake has shows scheduled at the United Center on Friday and Saturday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Ahead of Chicago shows, Justin Timberlake arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in New York
FILE - Justin Timberlake arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Candy," Monday, May 9, 2022, at El Capitan Theatre. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday morning in New York.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, authorities said.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometers) from New York City. In the summer, it is a hotspot for wealthy visitors.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the popular boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including” The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.”

He has won ten Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Timberlake was in the headlines when Spears released her memoir, “The Woman in Me.” Several chapters are devoted to their relationship, including deeply personal details about a pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup. In March, he released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic “Everything I Thought It Was,” a return to his familiar future funk sound.

Next Up In Entertainment
'Three Sisters' immerses us in Chekhov's world of desire and regret
Dear Abby: Work is awkward because I have to interact with a flirty colleague
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Ian McKellen is in 'good spirits,' expected to recover from fall off stage in London
'Daily Show' offers tickets for its Chicago shows during Democratic convention
Summer Smash crowd sees how Chief Keef has blossomed as a live performer
The Latest
Rockford Public Schools Rockford East High School
Other Views
Schools still rely on cops to ticket kids for minor violations. It's a practice that should stop.
Over-policing students, most of whom are Black, has turned our schools into punitive institutions that hurt the most vulnerable kids.
By Zoe Li
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-522.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Work is awkward because I have to interact with a flirty colleague
Divorced man seems to be into his single co-worker, who is not interested.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Co-founders and CEOs of the Fearless Fund, Arian Simone (center left) and Ayana Parsons (center right speak to journalists outside federal court in Miami on Jan. 31, 2024.
Other Views
Backlash against diversity and inclusion attempts to keep women of color on the margins
A federal appeals court panel suspended the Fearless Fund grant program for Black women business owners. The lawsuit claimed that it violates federal civil rights law. That’s a cynical weaponization of the law and ignores long-standing racial disparities.
By Cherita Ellens
 
Cilantro lime chicken, served with rice, makes a fine meal. | Gwynn Galvin/SwirlsOfFlavor.com
Recipes
Menu Planner: Delight your guests with cilantro lime chicken
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 18, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 