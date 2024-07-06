The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 6, 2024
'I play kinda loud sometimes' — Buddy Guy brings a playful set to NASCAR Chicago

For 45 minutes, the 87-year-old blues guitarist ripped through solos, cracked jokes and flashed a bright smile throughout his Saturday afternoon set.

By  Erica Thompson
   
Eight-time Grammy Award winner and blues legend Buddy Guy performs during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend music series on Saturday afternoon in the Festival Field area in Grant Park.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

During his set at NASCAR Chicago, legendary Chicago bluesman Buddy Guy made a request of the crowd.

“I know I play kinda loud sometimes,” he said. “You’ll have to tell me if I play too loud and I’ll turn it down. I’m trying to keep up with the cars.”

No such demands were made.

For 45 minutes, the races were not a priority for the audience that cheered on the 87-year-old guitarist, who ripped through solos, cracked jokes and flashed a bright smile throughout his set. Coming off the heels of a powerhouse performance at the Chicago Blues Festival last month, Guy is on a roll even as he nears retirement from the road.

Wearing a polka-dot shirt, Guy played several songs, including “Hoochie Coochie Man,” “Chicken Heads,” “Damn Right I’ve Got the Blues” and “Cheaper to Keep Her.”

During “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” he invited the audience to sing the chorus, but gave a warning when the first attempt wasn’t as loud as he expected.

“I don’t like y’all to f*** up my song like that,” he joked.

Guy was also a gracious bandleader, championing his backing band members as they delivered their own riveting solos. He even brought out his son, Greg Guy, after telling a touching story: Growing up, Greg was more impressed with artists like Prince and Michael Jackson, until a key moment when he saw his father playing the guitar.

Attendees of NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend watch Buddy Guy during his “Damn Right Farewell” tour on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in the festival field in Grant Park. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Fans take in Buddy Guy’s set during NASCAR Chicago on Saturday afternoon in Festival Field in Grant Park.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

“I didn’t know you could do that, daddy!” Greg exclaimed at the time, according to his father.

From the stage at NASCAR, Greg dazzled on a blue-and-white polka dot guitar.

During the show, Buddy Guy also gave props to the late, legendary B.B. King, calling him the greatest guitar player he ever heard before launching into a rendition of “How Blue Can You Get.”

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and one of Rolling Stone’s “Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” Buddy Guy performs at NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend as part of his “Damn Right Farewell” tour on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in the festival field in Grant Park. | Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Buddy Guy performs at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on Saturday.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

Throughout the set, the audience hung on every lick, squeal, pelvic thrust and naughty lyric.

“I didn’t write the song, I’m just saying it,” Guy joked during one song.

A highlight of the set was Guy playing a bit of Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love” on his guitar, first with a drumstick and then with a towel.

“They’re going to have to stop me from playing tonight,” Guy said at one point.

While the show came to an end and Guy’s touring days are winding down, it is clear that his love for the music is just as strong as it’s ever been.

