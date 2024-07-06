Chicago house musicians take over NASCAR Chicago with joyful set, tribute to Chuck Roberts

At the start of Saturday morning’s House Music 40 Showcase at NASCAR Chicago Street Race, an iconic voice bellowed into Festival Field: “This is my house!”

The declaration came from the late Chuck “The Voice” Roberts, who appeared in video footage to deliver his famous “sermon,” sampled by DJs around the world. And for nearly two hours, the area transformed into the house that Roberts and other legendary singers and DJs built, as concertgoers danced to classic, joyful tunes from the homegrown genre.

The crowd was small but mighty; most congregated stage right, where they could get as close to the action as possible. Many audience members even bounced beach balls back and forth to the beat.

Fans enjoy Saturday morning’s House Music 40 Showcase at NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Festival Field. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The concert was hosted by Kevin McFall, a member of the Vintage House Show Collective, former DJ, and prominent publicist. The impressive lineup of artists commenced with The Good Girls, featuring DJ Lady D, Lori Branch and Vitigrrl. They delighted with jams such as Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love” and a remix of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

Attendee Kevin Grandberry, 30, of Hyde Park, said he didn’t come for any particular artist, but just wanted to enjoy the music as a whole.

“It’s a good vibe,” said Grandberry, who has spent time in Europe, where he noticed the genre commanding a huge following. “It’s universal.”

Curtis McClain performs during the House Music 40 showcase on the first day of NASCAR Chicago. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Also in attendance, Olayinka Hassan, 45, of the South Loop, said she remembers partying in The Warehouse, the legendary nightclub on South Jefferson Street known as the birthplace of house music. But did she sneak in underage like a lot of other teenagers back in the day?

“No comment,” laughed Hassan, who said she also got to hang out with house music DJs.

“If you’re from Chicago, you have no choice but to listen to house music,” she said.

Performers Chip E., Bad Boy Bill, The Chosen Few’s Wayne Williams, Ralphi Rosario and other DJs were also a hit throughout the showcase, and the featured singers were every bit as impressive. Dajae delivered “Brighter Days” — her popular song with house music producer Cajmere — with such clarity, you would have thought it was still 1992.

Dajae (aka Karen Dajae Gordon) performs during the House Music 40 showcase at Saturday’s NASCAR Chicago weekend concert in Festival Field. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“There’s no party like a house party!” she shouted from the stage.

Byron Stingily, of house act Ten City, offered buttery vocals on “That’s the Way Love Is” and “Devotion,” inviting the audience to help him hit the high note during the latter.

“We’re devoted to 40 years of house music,” said Stingily, who wore a snazzy red and black jacket, and performed a little two-step on the stage.

The showcase closed with Marshall Jefferson playing “Move Your Body,” which he dubbed “The House Music Anthem.”

“With that house music, you can’t go wrong,” Jefferson sang from the stage.

A fun showcase and 40 years have proven that to be true.

DJ Lori Branch performs during the House Music 40 showcase at NASCAR Chicago on Saturday morning. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Outhere Brothers perform at the DraftKings mainstage Saturday morning during the House Music 40 showcase on the first day of NASCAR Chicago 2024. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times