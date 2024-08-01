The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Cardi B files for divorce from Offset, reveals she's pregnant with third child

Cardi B did not directly comment on the news of her divorce, but posted a photo on Instagram of her on a rooftop, holding her stomach to reveal a baby bump.

By  MARIA SHERMAN | AP Music Writer
   
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in 2023.

Catherine Powell/Getty Images, file

NEW YORK — Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.

A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

On Instagram, Cardi B did not directly comment on the news of her divorce, but posted a photo of her on a rooftop, holding her stomach to reveal a baby bump.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B and Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus, respectively, have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

The hip-hop power couple — Offset is known for his role in the rap group Migos and his successful solo career — were secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.

In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

