'World's Largest Karaoke' draws seasoned singers, attempts Guinness record at Salt Shed

In many ways, the free karaoke event Thursday at the Salt Shed Fairgrounds was like any other you may see at your local bar.

There were the karaoke staples: Radiohead’s “Creep,” Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” and Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” though the latter was performed in a silly, spoken-word style by a guy in red, white and blue knee-high socks and matching sweat wristbands.

There was the singer who brought down the house with an impressive rendition of Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” — complete with someone blowing a fan through the singer’s hair for maximum drama.

But at this party, branded “World’s Largest Karaoke,” the singers were positioned to perform before a potential audience of 5,000 — thus attempting to break the Guinness World Record for a “free-form” karaoke event.

Christopher Sanders sings on stage at the “World’s Largest Karaoke” event at the Salt Shed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Timothy Hiatt/For the Sun-Times

A couple hours into the event, which began at 5 p.m., the Salt Shed was still a long way from achieving that goal, as the audience was quite sparse. But the performers — many of whom were karaoke regulars and musicians — said they got a thrill, a boost of confidence or just helpful practice from belting on the big stage.

“It was amazing!” said Cassie Prokop, the showstopper who sang the Celine Dion song. “I’ve been waiting for that [moment]. I love karaoke. I’m a buttoned-up lawyer during the day.”

Prokop, 36, of Printer’s Row, said she arrived early and signed up to sing multiple songs, including some by other divas including Whitney Houston and Melissa Etheridge.

“My biggest fear was not getting picked tonight.”

Patrons watch the singers at the “World’s Largest Karaoke” event at the Salt Shed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Timothy Hiatt/For the Sun-Times

Leading up to the karaoke extravaganza, singers could win spots onstage by participating in “satellite” competitions at local bars, including Carol’s Pub, Cafe Mustache and the Hideout. Others purchased $5 raffle tickets, with proceeds going to charities including Doctors Without Borders, Midwest Food Bank and Bandwidth Chicago. But most signed up in real time at the event, and were informed via text if they were selected to sing.

And vocalists had ample opportunities to get some liquid courage at the venue’s multiple bars — including one that was onstage.

“The inspiration behind [the party] is just to create a community event that engages our customers and our neighborhood,” said Bruce Finkelman, managing partner of 16 On Center, which owns the Salt Shed.

Though Finkelman said he doesn’t do karaoke, he has seen the sense of community it brings at the Empty Bottle, another venue owned by 16 On Center.

“The people that come out and support other folks who are breaking down that wall to get up on stage, I’ve always thought it’s a really amazing thing,” he said.

There was plenty of camaraderie among the karaoke regulars in the audience at the Salt Shed. Singer Honorata Van del sande said seeing familiar faces helped her through her performance of “Self Control” by Laura Branigan.

“It’s the same crowd,” said Van del sande, a longtime bartender at karaoke hotspot Alice’s Lounge. “It was scary, but it was great.”

Some of the singers who took the stage were also musicians, who said they use karaoke to sharpen their craft.

“For me, it’s a way to practice,” said Ricky Liontones, 38, of Pilsen, who sang “Welcome to the Jungle.”

“Sometimes if my band has a new cover that we might do at a show, we’ll all go to karaoke before to try out what it’s like actually singing it, seeing how people respond to it.”

Ricky Liontones sings on stage at the “World’s Largest Karaoke” event at the Salt Shed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Timothy Hiatt/For the Sun-Times

Liontones also described the experience as “a release” from the stress of performing at a traditional concert.

“It’s fun doing karaoke because I don’t have to worry about whether or not people are going to buy my merch,” he said.

Kyle Charls said taking the stage at the Salt Shed helped him as he prepares to finish his album.

“I’m doing this to help with my personal confidence of singing and just getting comfortable being in front of people,” said Charls, 33, of Logan Square, who sang “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. “So this is probably the best thing I could have ever done.”

Like most traditional karaoke nights at dive bars, the Salt Shed event drew a positive and supportive crowd, cheering on the singers no matter how they sounded.

“The cool thing about karaoke is, whether you have a good voice or a bad voice, everybody wins,” said Liontones. “It’s really about how much fun you’re having.”

