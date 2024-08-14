The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Music Riot Fest Entertainment and Culture

Riot Fest returning to Douglass Park, scrapping plans for Bridgeview location

In an abrupt about-face, festival organizers announced the music extravaganza will return this year to its previous home base in Chicago.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio and Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
   
Fans cheer as the Viagra Boys perform non day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as the Viagra Boys perform on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park in 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Share

Just two months after news broke that Riot Fest was moving out of Douglass Park and heading to southwest suburban SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for its 2024 edition, festival organizers on Wednesday announced the music extravaganza is returning to its Chicago home next month.

According to Wednesday’s announcement from the Chicago Park District, 24tth Ward Ald. Monique Scott and fest organizers, “strong support from the North Lawndale leadership and community” was among the key reasons for the location about-face. The festival is slated to run Sept. 20-22.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the festival’s website still reflected a Bridgeview event.

The announcement also noted discussions with the park district “about a longer-term partnership that will secure the future of the festival in Chicago” are part of the deal.

The festival announced its exit from Douglass Park in June after a 10-year run plagued by controversy in recent years between community groups who hailed the event as a viable economic asset for the North Lawndale area and other community groups and local residents who saw the festival as a noisy detriment to the neighborhood that impeded summertime access to the park.

Related

As required in years past, 10 percent of revenue from Riot Fest will be reinvested in Douglass Park under the auspices of the park district’s enhancement fund. The 2024 festival is expected to generate roughly $712,000 for the fund, which will coordinate capital improvement projects for the site with input from the community.

In June, festival co-founder Michael Petryshyn (aka “Riot Mike”) told the Sun-Times that the decision to move the festival to Bridgeview was due to an “unfair process” during the permitting stage and he was looking forward to “going somewhere where people want you.”

In an interview with the Sun-Times Wednesday, Petryshyn was asked about how the decision would affect diehard festivalgoers.

“We have the best fans in the world,” he said. “I think the stability part of it is what I want to impart. We are in Chicago, we’re not going to be leaving. This is home. This is not how we planned it. ... We just did a 360 … when we do moves like this, No. 1, we think, ‘what about the fans?’ This has been debated now for months because without them we are nothing. They are in many ways the soul of it.”

Petryshyn said a discussion with Mayor Brandon Johnson also influenced the decision to bring the festival back to Chicago.

“After we announced [the move to SeatGeek Stadium], we got a call, and shortly thereafter from the mayor’s office, and I had a meeting with [him],” Petryshyn said. “It’s the first time anybody in that position ever reached out to Riot Fest. He just wanted to talk. … I walked out of there seeing a mayor who was authentic and listened.

“It was genuine from the start, with him saying, ‘This is not good for Chicago.’ In that first meeting, it was just a conversation about culture in the city. Later in the week, I made the decision, maybe there is a way to come back — and that meeting resonated with me. So for the past few months we’ve been working toward that.”

Scott praised the reversal: “Independent and alternative cultural assets like Riot Fest invigorate our local economy by creating jobs, attracting tourism, supporting our youth and providing a national stage for small businesses and artists from North Lawndale and Little Village. Riot Fest’s return is a win for our community, and we look forward to the continued positive impact it will bring.”

As for Bridgeview’s leadership, Petryshyn had nothing but high praise.

“In the end, even Mayor Steven Landek, he was happy for us and said you guys belong in Chicago. Our door is always wide open for you guys. … They opened up their doors to us, they were accommodating, they were wonderful to work with, and I will always be grateful for that. … There’s a future of doing stuff there.”

This developing story will be updated.

Share
Next Up In Entertainment
'Alien: Romulus' a 'greatest hits mashup' of its predecessors that ably serves the film franchise
Green Day celebrates two album milestones in Wrigley Field concert with the Smashing Pumpkins
During Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks, celebrate fabulous fare — from regional cuisine to prix fixe menus
Dear Abby: Husband falsely told congregation I was unfaithful
Horoscope for August 14, 2024
Uptown piping plover painter paints a piping plover — again
The Latest
An empty sidewalk with homes on the right side near the intersection of North Wolcott Avenue and West Estes Avenue in Rogers Park.
La Voz Chicago
Cómo apelar su factura de impuestos sobre la propiedad
Las tasaciones afectan la segunda cuota de la factura de impuestos a la propiedad. Pero para muchos, todavía existe la posibilidad de reducir las facturas del próximo año presentando una apelación.
By Abby Miller
 
chicago muslims
La Voz Chicago
Líderes musulmanes de Chicago dicen que Gaza debería estar en la agenda de la DNC
Pidieron menos palabras y más acción para poner fin a la guerra en Gaza, una guerra que ha matado a decenas de miles de personas en Gaza.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz
La Voz Chicago
El director deportivo del Chicago Fire dejará el equipo al final de la temporada
“Con un gran pesar he decidido regresar a Suiza después de la temporada 2024 por motivos personales”, dijo Heitz en un comunicado publicado por el Fire.
By Sun-Times staff
 
IMG_8240.jpg
Transportation
Swimmers scavenge abandoned Divvy bikes from the lake — after Lyft, city did nothing
“I immediately was like ‘Why isn’t Divvy or Lyft doing the responsible thing?’” said Glenn Rischke, whose group has been recovering bikes from the lake this summer. “This is your property and you must know that these bikes are in the lake.”
By Mary Norkol
 
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Olympic Sports
Saying goodbye to Paris Olympics is hard to do
The Games are proof that it doesn’t take long to get emotionally attached to just about anything that comes with a scorecard.
By Rick Morrissey
 