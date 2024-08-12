The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
Gaza should be on DNC agenda, Chicago Muslim leaders say

The leaders called for less talk and more action about drawing the war in Gaza to a close — a war that’s killed tens of thousands in Gaza. And while some of them are more hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris may be more forceful in pressing for a ceasefire, they are waiting to see actual action.

By  David Struett
   
News coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, being held in Chicago.

Chicago Muslim leaders want Gaza to be a priority for the thousands of delegates and politicians coming to town next week for the Democratic National Convention.

Speaking at Navy Pier, the leaders called for less talk and more action about drawing a close to the war in Gaza — a war that’s killed tens of thousands in Gaza.

And while some of the leaders are hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris may be more forceful in pressing for a cease-fire, they are waiting to a real effort.

“The Muslim vote and voice matters,” said Abdulgany Hamadeh, chairman of the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago. “We demand immediate actions. Not just words.”

Supporting a cease-fire may prove important to a Democratic party trying to clinch the presidency in November’s election. One poll found that about 70% of Democratic voters support a cease-fire, but it’s still a slim minority of elected Democrats who openly support one.

That could help the party win in swing states such as Michigan, which had over 100,000 “uncommitted” votes in the Democratic primary — a sign that voters were not happy with President Joe Biden’s Gaza policy, said Syed Khan, president of Illinois Muslim Action Network and interim president of Illinois Muslim Political Action Committee.

Answering a question, Khan said he has seen growing political support for a cease-fire after Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“But the change is in tone and not in practice,” Khan said.

“What we need is real change — whereby we, as American government, people who give billions and billions of dollars to Israel — we should exercise our influence and say, ‘Enough is enough.’ ... So, yes, with Kamala Harris, we are very hopeful.... But the results, we are awaiting.”

The Chicago area is home to one of the largest Palestinian populations in the country. Some Muslim groups plan to protest near the convention to make their priorities known.

That’s why politicians shouldn’t overlook the Muslim vote, said Oussama Jammal, secretary general at U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations.

“It is imperative that no American party takes the Muslim American vote for granted,” Jammal said. He called on American politicians of both parties to take a harder stance against Israel’s ongoing war.

Jammal said his group represents more than 65 delegates attending the DNC. His group will also make their case during meetings they have planned with Democratic representatives, he said.

Jenin Alhjarithi, Chicago chapter coordinator of American Muslims for Palestine, said Muslims would protest during the DNC to highlight these priorities.

“The streets will be flooded with thousands of peaceful protesters from all over the country,” Alharithi said. “The people’s voices will be clear and unified, and Palestine will be on the agenda at the DNC.”

