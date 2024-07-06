Bubba's Block Party aims to diversify NASCAR's viewership

Bubba Wallace walked on stage as “Not Like Us” by rapper Kendrick Lamar blared in the background, eliciting a raucous ovation from the crowd.

The demographics of the crowd Friday night stood out to Wallace.

“It’s nice to be able to look out into the crowd and see a lot of different faces than what I see at a NASCAR race,” Wallace said.

Held in Douglass Park on the West Side, Bubba’s Block Party convened for the second consecutive year as the city prepared to host the Chicago Street Race this weekend.

The free event was held last year at the DuSable Black History Museum and is in its third year of existence. A national initiative launched by Wallace and NASCAR, the community-focused event intends to bring awareness and accessibility of NASCAR to minorities.

Aside from having the opportunity to get signed memorabilia, courtesy of Wallace, the block party exposes Black people to NASCAR and its jobs. Through a live pit-stop demonstration and a racing simulator, the block party tries to increase NASCAR’s reach among minorities and show the different opportunities in the sport.

Wallace has never been one to shy from speaking out. But events such as Bubba’s Block Party put actions behind his words.

“It’s still not as diverse as we’d like to see, but we’re making efforts,” Wallace said.

In addition to Wallace, the block party featured guest appearances by former Bears defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams and the Chicago-born rapper Twista. The feel of the block party was laid-back, as attendees could eat from various food trucks backed by local vendors — Beggars, Uncle Remus and Whadda Jerk were among the restaurants represented.

Through the food, music and activities, Julie Giese, president of Chicago Street Race, said NASCAR is not only showcasing its sport to Chicago but also bringing the community together. Wallace wants to use his platform to bring minority communities to NASCAR.

“Being able to engage with people throughout the city, the name that always comes up is Bubba Wallace,” Giese said. “Bubba is such a tremendous ambassador for our sport, and doing events like this is spectacular. We’re so grateful that he does that. He loves them.”

NASCAR has struggled with diversity among viewers and racers during its existence. Wallace is the only Black full-time Cup Series driver. The sport is trying to rectify that by attracting new viewers, particularly minority viewers.

To create buzz for the event, NASCAR has held several events throughout Chicago in anticipation of this weekend’s race. -NASCAR driver Lavar Scott hosted a meet-and-greet at Muse Coffee Studio and educated teenagers on the intersection of sports and gaming.

For NASCAR to stir up excitement among minority viewers, ingraining itself in the community is a solid start. Showing up in the community can make minority viewers feel more welcome at a NASCAR event in Chicago.

Having artists such as Twista establishes credibility within the community. He’s a familiar face with whom people from the West Side can identify and venture to see.

“I don’t think this kind of event with this brand has been done in this area,” Twista said. “Everybody’s excited to see something new and be involved in something different, a whole different sport, especially in this community.”

The New York Post reported that approximately 26-27% of NASCAR viewers identify as multicultural. That’s a step in the right direction, but more progress must be made.

“We want to make it feel like you’re welcome,” Wallace said. “Just like tonight, you guys are excited to be here and walked in with ease.

“You see a lot of familiar faces. To make it easier for everybody, y’all gotta show up. That’ll make it more comfortable for everybody.”