Expanded Festival Field offers a taste of Chicago at NASCAR event

By attending NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park, out-of-towners get to experience the beauty of the city.

By watching the House Music 40 Showcase and set by Buddy Guy, they get to experience the sound of the city.

So, it only makes sense that they all should experience the taste of the city, too.

To that end, the newly expanded Festival Field includes a variety of food options familiar to Chicagoans. At the “Chicago Style Classics” stand, patrons can purchase Garrett Popcorn Garrett Mix ($9), a Summer House Chocolate Chip Cookie ($6) and Chicago Style Hot Dog ($8), advertised as a premium Vienna beef hot dog “dragged through the garden.”

Chicgao style hot dogs are among the fare available at NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend in Festival Field. Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

For those craving pizza, the Lou Malnati’s stand offers cheese, pepperoni and sausage deep dish by the slice ($10-$11) or whole ($38-$40). Bub City offers everything from a BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich ($16) to a Classic Mac N’ Cheesy dish ($9).

The extensive drink menu includes multiple Jack Daniels cocktails ($11.95+), domestic and craft beers ($10.95+) and wine ($12.95).

The festival grounds also have plenty of covered and uncovered seating. And a merch stand sells shirts, flags, key chains and more.

And when attendees weren’t watching the musical acts on the DraftKings Stage, they were marveling at the stunts of the Monster-sponsored freestyle motocross (FMX) riders who traversed a giant ramp in the center of the field.

A freestyle motocross athlete jumps over a ramp in Festival Field at NASCAR Chicago on Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“It’s nice,” attendee Dujuana Lawson said of the set-up. “Last year, you had to cross over to get to the food.”

Lawson, 60, of Bronzeville, said she planned to get pizza from Lou Malnati’s. And, as a self-described “house head,” she was excited for the House Music 40 Showcase.

Dujuana Lawson, of Bronzeville, said she is now “officially” a NASCAR fan after attending the Chicago street race for the second year. Erica Thompson

She and her daughter attended NASCAR Chicago last year, and they had such a good time that they decided to return. And, as a fan of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, she also caught his block party at Douglass Park on Friday.

“We are now officially NASCAR fans,” she said. “I expect [Saturday] to be very peaceful, a lot of energy, loud, fun and just a great day.”

