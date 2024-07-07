The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Rain makes repeat appearance at Sunday's NASCAR Street Race

The start of the Grant Park 165 race was delayed by a downpour. Fans pulled on rain gear. ‘Us diehard NASCAR fans, we suffer through it,’ one fan said.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Fans at Sunday’s NASCAR Chicago’s Grant Park 165 race pull on rain gear as a storm passed through the race course. The downpour delayed the race.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Not so fast, Mother Nature told NASCAR drivers on Sunday afternoon.

Rain once again delayed the annual NASCAR Street Race in downtown Chicago, giving returning fans flashbacks to last year’s inaugural race.

But for Janie McDaniel, rain during a NASCAR race is nothing new.

“Us diehard NASCAR fans, we suffer through it,” said McDaniel, who attended last year’s race as well.

“Rain delays and weather disruptions are a lot more common than you’d think with NASCAR,” the Seattle native added.

Record rainfall and thunderstorms repeatedly delayed last year’s race.

Sunday’s race kicked off with drivers starting their engines around 3:45 p.m. But after the green flag flew around 4:20 p.m., what was a light sprinkle turned into a downpour. Rains halted the race a little before 5:30, and drivers were still waiting out the weather as of 7 p.m.

Fans on Sunday wait out the rain delay in the grandstands.

Peyton Reich/Sun-Times

“With NASCAR, you always have to be prepared for rain,” said McDaniel, who went to races this year in Miami and Phoenix that also were delayed by rain. “We always bring our ponchos just in case.”

McDaniel is also a big fan of Chicago. She visits often and loves that the city has a chance to shine during NASCAR.

“This really is the best of both worlds,” she said, gesturing toward the buildings lining Grant Park. “And there’s no other NASCAR race that’s like this. It’s so special. We will come back every year it’s here.”

Doria Sanders from downstate Quincy was also a returning fan at Sunday’s race. The rain last year didn’t take away from the fun, she said.

“It’s a lot of different, people here, it’s a diverse group. And everyone gets along real well, it really is a friendly environment,” Sanders said.

Her son, who lives in Chicago, introduced her to the sport. Last year’s race was the first race she attended in person. And this year, she bought her ticket as soon as they went on sale.

“I love the excitement, the anticipation,” she said. “I don’t know if I would have been able to go to Daytona [to see a race] so it’s really great that Chicago has done this.”

Marcus Motley and his daughter Mila, 11, came to Chicago from Bartlett to watch this year’s NASCAR race along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a straightaway where the cars reached top speeds.

Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

Marcus Motley and his 11-year-old daughter Mila planted themselves along the DuSable Lake Shore Drive section of the course early Sunday afternoon.

Marcus Motley has always been a NASCAR fan. He grew up in Detroit loving cars.

But he was surprised when Mila suggested they check out the race this year after she saw an ad on TV.

“I just like fast cars,” said Mila, who wants to be a NASCAR racer. Mila picked their spot along DuSable Lake Shore Drive because it’s the fastest section of the course.

“I like the sound of the cars, the revving of the engines, the screeching of the tires,” she added.

The two, who live in northwest suburban Bartlett, also came in for Saturday’s race, the first one Mila has seen in person.

“I was surprised it was so loud,” she said. “But it’s so cool to watch them go by and go by so fast.”

They’ve also enjoyed the live music and the chance to hang out in cafes in the Loop.

Mila pointed out how special it is to see the downtown skyline and watch a NASCAR race at the same time.

“It’s a hybrid experience,” her father said. “They were able to merge all the great things in the city with NASCAR, and it creates a totally new vibe in the heart of the city.”

