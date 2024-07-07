The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Shane van Gisbergen out of Grant Park 165

The defending Cup Series champion after a crash in Stage 2.

By  Kyle Williams
   
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110

Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #97 WeatherTech Chevrolet, looks on after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course on July 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

James Gilbert/Getty

Chase Briscoe lost control and clipped Shane van Gisbergen, causing the defending Cup Series champion to pull out of the race in Stage 2.

After winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, van Gisbergen was the favorite heading into Sunday’s race due to his experience on road courses.

The weather conditions are not improving due to heavy rainfall. The track is slippery and caused a delayed start to the race. Though it’s not on the level of last year’s rain, the rain caused puddles to form.

The red flag came out on Lap 26.

After being in the care center, van Gisbergen was evaluated and released.

Lauren Alaina performs Sunday, the second day of NASCAR at Grant Park.
Music
Lauren Alaina's NASCAR set smoothly changes lanes, from country to rock to pop
Newlywed singer wins over racing crowd with new singles, powerhouse vocals.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
Andrew Taggart (left) and Alex Pall of the Chainsmokers perform Saturday at the Draft Kings stage after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago Street Race in Grant Park.
Music
After a year's delay, Chainsmokers finally bring their beats, samples and hype to NASCAR Street Race
High decibels and flashy production values divert from the duo’s focus on manipulating machinery and stirring the audience.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
All Star Baseball
White Sox
Wait till next year? Injury prevented White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. from repeat "dream" All-Star experience
Robert knows his next All-Star Game could be for another team: “You know the possibility is there. But it’s not in my hands.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
IMG_2101.jpeg
Columnists
Korean War reminds us freedom must be defended
Fighting very hard in 1950 meant that 50 million South Koreans get to be free now. Our actions of today affect not only ourselves but millions yet to come, far into the future.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs avoid more self-inflicted damage, beat Angels 5-0
Before Sunday’s game, the Cubs placed reliever Colten Brewer on the 60-day injured list with a broken left hand he suffered from punching a dugout wall.
By Brian Sandalow
 