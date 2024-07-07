Shane van Gisbergen out of Grant Park 165

Chase Briscoe lost control and clipped Shane van Gisbergen, causing the defending Cup Series champion to pull out of the race in Stage 2.

After winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, van Gisbergen was the favorite heading into Sunday’s race due to his experience on road courses.

The weather conditions are not improving due to heavy rainfall. The track is slippery and caused a delayed start to the race. Though it’s not on the level of last year’s rain, the rain caused puddles to form.

The red flag came out on Lap 26.

After being in the care center, van Gisbergen was evaluated and released.