Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Should Chicago bring back NASCAR next year? What Sun-Times readers say.

The race created some new NASCAR fans. But some people also have problems with the traffic and other issues and wonder about whether it’s worth bringing back.

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
NASCAR race car #51 drives down the Chicago Street Race track against a backdrop o the the city's skyline.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend last weekend prompted a wide range of reactions from Chicagoans.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The second year of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race took place downtown last weekend. We asked Sun-Times readers what they think about bringing back the event in the future. The responses are lightly edited for clarity and readability:

“I’d never watched a single NASCAR race until they came to Chicago, so they earned a new fan. But the juice isn’t worth the squeeze with the traffic problems it brings. Chicago traffic is bad enough as it is with the BS construction that takes decades.”

Brian Althimer, 46, South Side

“Absolutely bring the race back every year! I wasn’t a fan until I saw my first race last year in Chicago, and now I love it! The race was very well run, gorgeous city backdrop, very organized, had great music and was very family-friendly. If you plan ahead for the traffic and street closures, it’s fine.”

Mileen Zucker, 55, Lakeshore East

Fans look on as Josh Berry (4) and Shane Van Gisbergen (16) drive by the grandstands near the start and finish line during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 Chicago street race last weekend.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“NO. It is disruptive to the city to block off so many streets, especially DuSable LSD. The city’s stunning mixed-use downtown (pedestrian parks, bicycles, cars) is incompatible with high-speed car racing. Would Paris or London consider such a travesty? Chicago, as a high-density city, should never host high-speed car racing.”

Gary Cozette

“Yes. Millions of dollars of sorely needed positive national visibility. Best opportunity available to showcase the beauty of our lakefront and downtown architecture.”

Richard Bartecki

Fans dance and sing along during the Chainsmokers performance after the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 Chicago Street Race.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“No!! Bring it back to Chicagoland Speedway. Better venue, more seating and camping in the infield.”

Jim Snickers, 60

“At first, I was against the idea, but, when I saw how cool the race looks and how much fun everybody has, I say let them come back if they want to! Plus it’s refreshing to see our city portrayed in such a positive light.”

Julia Margaret, 34, Norwood Park

“I don’t mind NASCAR, but a different venue should be chosen. Northerly Island could be great. The old Inland Steel lots on the Southeast Side could work.”

Dan Boland, Lake View

“I hadn’t watched more than 10 minutes of a race before the past two here, and we were surprisingly invested. I really wanted to see The Black Keys but only saw tix for like $250. Maybe segment the events so people can attend what interests them the most?”

Adam Woodburn, 41, Portage Park

NASCAR fans put on rain gear as drizzle falls at the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165.

One reader wryly suggested that Chicago should bring back NASCAR any time the city needs rain.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

“Yesssss! I only went to see The Black Keys. When I heard the sound of the cars, I watched for an hour before the show. I’ve never seen a race before on TV or in person. It was such a great experience and atmosphere. I must say I’m now a fan! Plus the buildings as the backdrop made it 100 times better! I am definitely attending next year.”

Natalia Marie, 42, West Lawn

“Please. No. They take a busy time of the year. They aren’t treating local vendors well. People who live here stay away in droves.”

Chad Rubel

“For sure…it was fun, and folks get to see the positive side of our city! Everyone was saying ‘traffic going to be awful.’ Let’s be honest, it already was ‘awful,’ and NASCAR didn’t seem to impact it much.”

Jamie, 42, Wicker Park

“If we are in a drought and need rain, then yes.”

Mike Donovan

“Yes, they should bring it next year. Oh, well, it rains, just as it rains in a baseball game, or it snows during the NFL season. Chicago is always busy regardless. We love NASCAR. We have been to races in other states (Florida, West Virginia, Indiana) and to the Joliet Speedway before it closed. By far, this is our favorite one.”

Micaela Sandoval

