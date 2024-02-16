2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
By  Associated Press
   
People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday.

A news release from the Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles are being detained in the county's Juvenile Detention Center "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges." The release said it is "anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

No further information was released.

A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon, when shots erupted amid the throng of fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city. Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that victims ranged from ages 8 to 47, with half under 16.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn't involved in the shooting. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

The shooting outside Union Station occurred despite the presence of more than 800 police officers who were in the building and surrounding area, including on top of nearby structures, said Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended with his wife and mother and ran for safety when the shots were fired. But he doesn't expect to cancel the upcoming St. Patrick's Day parade.

The police chief said 1 million people likely attended the Super Bowl parade, which occurred in a city of about 470,000 people and a metropolitan area of about 2 million, but stressed that the violence was wrought by just a handful of people.

"The law enforcement response was exemplary. Those in attendance also responded," Graves added.

The slain woman was identified by radio station KKFI-FM as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of "Taste of Tejano."

Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to Lopez-Galvan's family through GoFundMe campaigns.

