Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Olympic opening ceremony DJ filing legal complaints for online abuse

The ceremony's artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly said he wasn't inspired by "The Last Supper," but by a Greek bacchanalia.

Drag queens prepare to perform on the Debilly Bridge in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.

A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony took a legal turn Tuesday as a DJ who performed at the show said a lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony's wake.

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press

PARIS — A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony’s wake.

Barbara Butch’s lawyer told The Associated Press that she had filed a formal legal complaint alleging cyber-harassment, death threats, and insults. The complaint doesn’t name any specific perpetrator or perpetrators of the alleged crimes.

The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which must then decide whether it warrants a formal police investigation.

Although the ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn’t inspired by “The Last Supper,” critics interpreted part of the show that featured Butch as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles. Even Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace.”

“I’m very open-minded,” the former president and current Republican nominee told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who specifically asked about comparisons to “The Last Supper,” “but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

Butch, who calls herself a “love activist,” wore a silver headdress that looked like a halo as she got a party going during her segment of the show. Drag artists, dancers and others flanked Butch on both sides.

French Catholic bishops and others were among those who said Christians had been hurt and offended. Paris Olympics organizers have said there was “never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” and that the intent was to “celebrate community tolerance.”

Jolly has said he saw the moment as a celebration of diversity, and the table on which Butch spun her tunes as a tribute to feasting and French gastronomy.

“My wish isn’t to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock,” Jolly said. “Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.”

Performer Philippe Katerine, who appeared in the next scene painted blue and nearly nude in a tribute to Dionysus, also told Le Monde newspaper that “The Last Supper” had not been referenced at all in preparations for the overall sketch.

In a statement of her own, posted on Instagram, Butch said: “Whatever some may say, I exist. I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything - including my artistic choices. All my life, I’ve refused to be a victim: I won’t shut up.”

She said she “was extremely honored” to perform in Friday’s ceremony and “my heart is still full of joy.”

“I’m committed, and I’m proud. Proud of who I am, of what I am, and of what I embody, both for my loved ones and for millions of French people. My France is France !” she wrote.

Msellati described Butch as in “a fighting spirit” — eager to defend herself and her choices, and still very proud of her participation. “She has no regrets, even now,” the lawyer said.

The lawyer also said in an earlier statement that legal complaints would be filed regardless of “whether committed by French nationals or foreigners and intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”

Tristan Tate holds a picture of a scene that took place during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," during a protest near the French Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Tristan Tate holds a picture of a scene from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Tate, a social media influencer, was protesting with his brother, kickboxer Andrew Tate, near the French Embassy in Bucharest, Romania on Sunday. Paris Olympics organizers apologized to anyone offended, though the show’s artistic director says he was inspired by Greek mythology, not da Vinci. Friday’s ceremony featured DJ and producer Barbara Butch — an LGBTQ+ icon — flanked by drag artists and dancers.

Andreea Alexandru/Associated Press

