The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 3, 2024
NBA Sports Bulls

Bucks' Pat Beverley throws ball into stands at Pacers fans

Also during his postgame media session, Beverley wouldn’t allow a particular reporter to ask a question after discovering that she didn’t subscribe to his podcast.

By  Associated Press
   
Patrick Beverley

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Patrick Beverley threw a basketball at Indiana fans twice during the Bucks’ playoff loss to the Pacers.

Morry Gash/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Beverley indicated a video showing him throwing a ball at a spectator on Thursday was misleading but later added that “I have to be better.”

Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands and hitting a fan with about 2½ minutes left in Milwaukee’s 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana that knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the Bucks guard fired it back at that spectator.

Beverley declined to answer a question about it while speaking to reporters after the game. But he replied to an X post that showed the video by saying, “Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

Six hours later, Beverley issued another X post saying, “But I have to be better. And I will.”

Also during his postgame media session, Beverley wouldn’t allow a particular reporter to ask a question after discovering that she didn’t subscribe to his podcast. He told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle.

