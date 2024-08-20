Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Ex-Bull Steve Kerr says 'night night' to Trump in DNC speech

Kerr made an appearance on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, home of the Bulls, where Kerr won three NBA championships during the Michael Jordan era.

By  USA Today
   
Team USA Men's Basketball coach and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.

USA Basketball and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gives the “night night” gesture during his speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the United Center. Kerr won three NBA title as a member of the Bulls.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Golden State Warriors head coach and former Bulls player Steve Kerr has formally endorsed Kamala Harris for United States president. He did so by quoting Warriors superstar Steph Curry in a mic drop moment.

“After the votes are tallied (on Nov. 5), in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump ... night night!” Kerr said at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, reenacting Curry’s viral three-point celebration.

Kerr made an appearance on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center, home of the Bulls, where Kerr won three NBA championships (he won two more as a member of the San Antonio Spurs), fresh off of leading the U.S. men’s national basketball team to a fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this month.

“As you guys know, a lot of good stuff has happened in (the United Center), especially in the ’90s. You young people Google ‘Michael Jordan’ and you can read all about it,” Kerr joked. “There was an amazing vibe in the building back in those days and I feel that same winning spirit here tonight.”

Although Kerr said he would be criticized for speaking at a political event — “I can see the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets being fired off as we speak” — the 58-year-old said this upcoming election is “too important as an American citizen to not speak up.”

“As a coach and former player … I believe in a certain kind of leadership,” Kerr said. “I believe that leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders should be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading. I believe leaders should possess logic and expertise, but with the full awareness that none of us have all the answers. In fact, some of the best answers come from members in the team.”

Stephen Curry of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

USA Basketball’s Stephen Curry gives his “night night” gesture during the United States’ victory over France in the gold medal game at the Paris Olympics.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kerr said he “sees all those qualities” in Harris and vice president nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“I cannot think of a better metaphor of what this country is all about than how Team USA came together at the Olympics. We had players across our wonderful country … joining forces to wear the red, white and blue,” Kerr said. “The joy, the compassion and the commitment to our country that we saw at the Olympics is what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have and what our country needs. Leadership. Real leadership. Not the kind that seeks to divide us, but the kind that recognizes and celebrates our common purpose.”

Last month, Harris visited with Kerr and the U.S. men’s national basketball team during a practice in Las Vegas before the team embarked on their Olympic journey in Paris. Kerr said her visit was “a great reminder of the fact that we’re playing for our country and Vice President Harris was great.”

Read more at usatoday.com

