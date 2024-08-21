Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles has died at age 87

Nicknamed “The Destroyer” for his physical style of play, the Warriors were his only team after they selected him in the 1960 draft. It marks the longest stint with a single franchise for one person in league history.

By  AP
   
OAKLAND, Calif. — Al Attles, a Hall of Famer who coached the 1975 NBA champion Warriors and spent more than six decades with the organization as a player, general manager and most recently team ambassador, has died.

He was 87. The Warriors announced Wednesday that Attles had died in his East Bay home on Tuesday surrounded by family.

Nicknamed “The Destroyer” for his physical style of play, the Warriors were his love and his only team after they selected him in the fifth round of the 1960 draft. It marks the longest stint with a single franchise for one person in league history.

Attles, one of the first Black head coaches in the NBA, was witness to some of the greatest games in different eras. He played in Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 1962. Attles made all eight of his field-goal tries for 17 points.

He also coached Hall of Famer Rick Barry the day he scored 64 against Portland on March 26, 1974, then watched Klay Thompson drop 60 points over three quarters in December 2016.

The Latest
Scenes from the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Gov. JB Pritzker took on Trump in his speech, nearly 70 people were arrested after clashing with police during protests, and Barack and Michelle Obama rallied for Kamala Harris.
By Ashlee Rezin Anthony Vazquez , and 4 more
 
DNC 2024
Man stopped at RNC with gun is arrested near DNC in Chicago with Glock, ammo
Despite being on the radar of the feds during both nominating events this year, Cook County prosecutors declined to charge Juan Pablo Zaldua-Vargas with a felony.
By Tom Schuba
 
Crime
Man killed, 2 others wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Martez Marrow, 18, was shot in the left torso and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Shooting in New City leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded
Two people fired shots at a group of people standing in the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue, striking five people and a sixth man who was in a car that was driving by.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
News
Body washes up on Rainbow Beach shoreline
Just before 7 a.m., the person, an unidentified male, was found unresponsive near the shoreline in the 3100 block of East 77th Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 