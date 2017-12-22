$1.3M winning lottery ticket sold in Channahon

A winning lottery ticket worth more than a million dollars was sold this week in southwest suburban Channahon.

The $1.3 million winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at USA Liquors, 25228 W. Reed St. in Channahon, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five numbers – 14 – 18 – 27 – 31 – 45 – in Wednesday’s evening drawing.

Winners have up to a year from the original drawing date to claim their prizes. USA Liquors will receive a bonus of $13,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.