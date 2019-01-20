Multiple shooters unleashed gunfire at three people, leaving one in critical condition, Sunday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Two men, ages 21 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy were standing inside an alley outside a home at 2:11 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Honore Street, according to Chicago police. Several males walked up and began shooting.
The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The older man had a gunshot wound in the left leg and was also brought there.
The boy was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.