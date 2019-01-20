1 boy, 2 men shot in West Englewood attack

Multiple shooters unleashed gunfire at three people, leaving one in critical condition, Sunday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Two men, ages 21 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy were standing inside an alley outside a home at 2:11 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Honore Street, according to Chicago police. Several males walked up and began shooting.

The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The older man had a gunshot wound in the left leg and was also brought there.

The boy was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.