1 dead, 1 critical in two-car crash in Ingleside

A man is dead and a woman in critical condition following a two-car crash early Saturday morning in northwest suburban Ingleside.

About 12:10 a.m., deputies were called to a traffic crash in the area of Route 134 and North Robin Road, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies found two vehicles with major damage.

A preliminary investigation by authorities found that a 23-year-old man, of Ingleside, was driving a 2002 Acura TL was going west on Route 134, just east of Robin Road, when a 2000 Buick Century driven by a 72-year-old man, of Round Lake, was going east in the same area.

For an unknown reason, the younger man driving the Acura TL entered the eastbound lanes of traffic and hit the Buick Century head-on, police said.

The driver of the Acura was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the driver of the Buick sustained minor injuries. A 72-year-old woman, of Round Lake, was also in the Buick and sustained critical injuries.

Both occupants of the Buick were transported to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to police.

An autopsy for the man in the Acura was scheduled for Monday with the Lake County coroner’s office.