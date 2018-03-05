1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lake in the Hills fire

A man was killed and another was critically hurt in a fire early Sunday at a northwest suburban Lake in the Hills home.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:45 a.m. at 10 Newbury Court, according to the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

The first units on the scene found the home engulfed in flames and the two injured men outside the home, police said. They were flown to Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition.

One of the men, identified as 48-year-old Christopher Laing, died at 2 p.m. Monday, police said. An autopsy was expected to be conducted Tuesday by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The fire was under control within hours of crews arriving, police said. The cause was still under investigation Monday.