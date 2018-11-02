1 dead, 1 critically wounded in attempted murder-suicide in Jefferson Park

A gunman fatally shot a person before turning the gun on himself Friday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He shot the female victim in the head before shooting himself about 1:10 p.m. during a “domestic incident” in the 4700 block of North Linder, according to Chicago police. She was dead at the scene, while the shooter was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Neither of their ages were immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.