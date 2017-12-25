1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Round Lake

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash late Christmas Eve in unincorporated northwest suburban Round Lake.

Firefighters responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle crash, with one person pinned inside a car in the 27900 block of West Belvidere Road, according to a statement rom the Wauconda Fire District.

A small SUV had crashed into the passenger side of the four-door car, fire officials said. There was up to 3 feet of intrusion into the car.

The person that was pinned inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

The Lake County sheriff’s office was investigating the crash.