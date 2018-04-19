1 dead, 1 injured in Indiana double shooting

An aerial view of a home where police found one dead and one injured in a double shooting Wednesday night in the in the 3300 block of East Cardinal Road in Oaktown, Indiana | Google Earth

Police were investigating a double shooting Wednesday night in Oaktown, Indiana.

Officers found one person dead and another seriously injured about 7:50 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of East Cardinal Road, according to Indiana State Police.

A female was found dead inside the home and a male was found seriously injured in the garage. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes and later airlifted to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, police said.

Indiana State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department both responded to the scene after a family member of someone who lived in the home requested a welfare check, police said.

The male and female were believed to be the only ones involved in the shooting, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.