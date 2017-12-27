1 dead, 1 injured in McHenry crash

A 22-year-old man died and another person was injured in a crash early Tuesday in northwest suburban McHenry.

Emergency crews responded at 12:26 a.m. to a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of Route 120, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Both the driver and passenger, Jose Luis Ortiz Reyes, were taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, the coroner’s office said.

Reyes, of Wonder Lake, was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died from blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen.

Information about the driver and his condition wasn’t immediately known. Toxicology reports were pending, the coroner’s office said.

McHenry police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash remains under investigation.